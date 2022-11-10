Softball Announces 2023 Recruiting Class

BERKELEY – Seven future Golden Bears signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and are set to join the California softball program next fall.

This is Cal head Coach Chelsea Spencer’s third recruiting class since taking over the program in May of 2020 and covers every aspect of the game, adding speed, offense, defense and pitching. All seven student-athletes hail from California and are set to stay in their home state to play collegiate softball.

Nailyn Marshall (Elk Grove, California/Franklin HS), Lagi Quiroga (Los Angeles, California/Warren HS), Carly Raven (Kingsburg, California/Kingsburg HS), Randi Roelling (Modesto, California/Central Catholic HS), Kyndal Todd ( Oakland, California/Castro Valley HS), Alyssa Herrera (Winchester, California/Vista Murrieta HS) and Holly Medina (Hesperia, California/Oak Hills HS) make up the 2023 signing class.

“We are beyond excited to announce the newest members of our Cal softball family,” Spencer said. “The 2023 class could be one of the best incoming classes we have had in the past 10 years. It has Incredible Talent in all areas of the game and we expect these Athletes to play a major role in the future of this program. With these additions to our already established team, softball fans across the country will love watching the Cal Bears compete and will understand that Cal Softball is returning to be a top national contender.”

Nailyn Marshall

Elk Grove, California | Franklin High School

Position: 2B/SS

Height: 5’7″

Club: LTG Lions Henderson

First Team All-Delta League selection (2021) … Batted .405 as a junior in high school … Collected OBP of .483 with 30 hits, 20 RBI, 10 2B, 2 3B and 4 HR … Second Team All-Delta League selection ( 2020) … 16U All-Summer Team (2022) … Ranked No. 25 in Extra Innings Softball 2023 Elite 100 Player Rankings as a junior (2021) … Placed third at PGF Nationals Premier Bracket … Finished fifth in power pool at Colorado Sparkler.

Daughter of Anisha and Wesley Marshall … Plans to major in Psychology or legal studies at Cal … Would like to become a Forensics psychologist … Father, Wesley, played baseball at Grambling State … Enjoys baking, hiking and dancing … Also considered Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Washington.

Spencer is Marshall…

“One of the top players in her class, Nailyn is an elite middle infielder that is a smooth defender. She is very athletic, throws on the run phenomenally, and will come to Cal with a high IQ of the infield game. Being able to hit with a mix of power and speed, Nailyn will be hard to defend offensively and will be able to contribute to our team immediately. We cannot wait to get her in the Blue and Gold! Roll on Nailyn!”

Lagi Quiroga

Los Angeles, California | Warren High School

Position: C/OF

Height: 5’8″

Club: USA Athletics – Rogers Gold

Ranked No. 54 in Extra Innings Softball 2023 Elite 100 Player Rankings … First Team All-Gateway League selection in 2021 and 2022 … Recorded top batting average in league (.459) in 2022 with a .918 SLG … Batted .432 with a .789 SLG and OPS of 1.242 over summer with Mike Rogers’ Athletics Gold … Also played volleyball, rugby and water polo in high school … Played tackle football for five years.

Daughter of Levalasi and Cesar Quiroga … Plans to major in business at Cal … Would like to study accounting, taxation and finance to become an accountant … Also considered Cal State Fullerton, LMU, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

Spencer is Quiroga…

“Make no mistake, Lagi is a top Catcher coming out of the ’23 class. She makes the catching position look easy, independently controls the game at a high level, has a big arm and is a great receiver. With the outstanding numbers she put up last summer with her travel team, her presence at the plate will add even more power to our already established lineup. A multi-sport athlete who is a beast on the volleyball court, I know she will do special things for us when she is a Bear! We can’t wait to get her out on Levine-Fricke field this upcoming fall. Roll on Lagi!”

Carly Raven

Kingsburg, California | Kingsburg High School

Position: 1B/OF

Height: 5’11”

Club: Sorcerer 18 Gold

Tri-County Conference Offensive Player of the Year (2022) … First Team All-Tri-County Conference selection (2022) … Batted .500 with a .571 OBP in 2022 … Led team in hits (34), runs (36 ) and Stolen bases (20) … Second Team All-Tri-County Conference selection (2021) … CIF Central Sequoia League Champions (2021) … 2021 and 2022 First Team All-Tri-County Conference Academic selection … Four-year varsity athlete … Also played water polo in high school … Hit above .400 with Sorcerer 18 Gold three straight years, .400 (2020), .423 (2021), .414 (2022) … Sorcerer Gold team ranked No. 42 in Nation by Extra Inning Softball (2021).

Daughter of Lisa and Jeremy Raven … Plans to major in Nutrition sciences at Cal … Would like to pursue a Nursing degree to become a neonatal nurse … Enjoys Skiing, reading, volunteering and traveling … High School Honor Roll member … AP Scholar … Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Spencer is Raven…

“Carly plays for one of the top travel teams in the Nation that produces tons of top Power 5 talent. Standing 6’0,” the 1st-team CIF all league player can hit the gaps, but can also slap and beat a throw for an infield hit. Another multi-sport athlete (basketball) coming to Berkeley, Carly is an elite player at first base and can also cover a ton of ground in the outfield. She has a strong arm and a great glove, Carly will be able to fit in at Cal perfectly! Roll on Carly!”

Randi Roelling

Modesto, California | Central Catholic High School

Position: P/1B

Height: 5’9″

Club: Batbusters

Ranked No. 15 in Extra Innings Softball 2023 Elite 100 Player Rankings … Earned Valley Oak League MVP honors (2022) … South Pitcher of the Year (2022) … First Team All-Valley Oak League (2022) … Second Team California All-State (2022) … Valley Oak League Champions (2022) … Set record for most strikeouts in one season (418) … Earned Most Outstanding Player at Alliance Championship Game (2022) … Alliance Tier 2 Champions (2022) … Selected to All-Star competition in Colorado ( 2021).

Daughter of Tanya and Randy Roelling … Plans to major in Sociology at Cal … Would like to own a therapy business … Enjoys drawing, listening to music and going on late night drives with friends … School Honor Roll member … Has done 116 hours of community service for multiple organizations … Also considered Texas A&M.

Spencer is Roelling…

“Randi is not only one of the top pitchers in the country, but she is also a top hitter and fielder that can play multiple positions. She has Monster juice in the box and brings a left-handed pitching presence that we have been waiting for since Michelle Granger! Her competitive drive is second to none and she will add versatility to our staff. I can’t wait to get her in with Coach Freeman to keep building our Arsenal in the Circle for Cal Softball. Roll on Randi!”

Kyndal Todd

Oakland, California | Castro Valley High School

Position: 1B/OF

Height: 5’4″

Club: Warrior Academy

First Team All-WACC selection (2022) … Batted .408 with a .516 OBP and .817 SLG (2022) … Collected 29 hits, 23 RBI, 26 runs, 6 2B, 1 3B and 7 HR while leading the team with 18 Stolen bases in 2022 … Hit .621 with a .692 OBP and 1.024 SLG (2021) … Tallied 23 hits, 17 RBI, 17 runs, 4 2B, 3 3B and 3 HR in 2021 … led varsity team with a .583 BA as a freshman during Abbreviated 2020 season due to COVID-19 … Batted .522 with a .520 OBP and .913 SLG in spring 2021 with CA Suncats 18U … Ranked 46 out of more than 300 Athletes at the Alliance Championships in August 2021 with .440 BA and .720 SLG with 11 hits, 5 2B and 1 3B … Played at Alliance Championships in 2022.

Daughter of Sharon and Antonyo Todd … Plans to major in Forensic science at Cal … Would like to pursue becoming a crime scene investigator … Enjoys snowboarding, painting & drawing and Dodgeball … Received Department Award for World Language (2021) … Also considered Alabama State, Boise State, CBU, Iowa State, Quinnipiac, Sacramento State, UCF, UC Riverside, USD, Utah, and Utah State

Spencer is Todd…

“One of the most underrated hitters out there, Kyndal is an Offensive Powerhouse that has the ability to light up pitchers. She is a true born competitor and has the power to be deadly. Standing 5’3″, she plays like she is 6 ‘0″ with the confidence that she knows she can accomplish anything. A Bay Area native, Kyndal has been wearing the Blue and Gold since she was a kid, and we are excited to get her in a real uniform. Roll on Kyndal!”

Alyssa Herrera

Winchester, California | Vista Murrieta High School

Position: C

Height: 5’7″

Club: Corona Angels Tyson Gold

First Team All-Southwestern League selection (2022) … First Team All-Southwestern League selection (2021) … Second Place National Alliance Tournament with Corona Angels (2021) … 2018 USA All-American games selection.

Daughter of Rosie and Fidel Herrera III … Plans to major in business finance at Cal … Enjoys working out, spending time with family and friends and sight-seeing … Four-year ASB representative … ASB lead activities commissioner 2022023 … Academic Scholar 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 … Also considered Arizona, Memphis, Princeton and UMKC.

Spencer is Herrera…

“One of the newest 2023 commits, Alyssa solidifies much-needed depth in the catching position for the future of this program. She is a great receiver and works extremely hard for her pitchers. She does a great job taking command of the game, has a strong arm and is very smooth behind the plate. Offensively, she is a pesky hitter that will make an impact with her power and her ability to get on base! We are excited to have her on campus this fall! Roll on Alyssa!”

Holly Medina

Hesperia, California | Oak Hills High School

Position: OF/2B

Height: 5’3″

Club: Firecrackers Rico

Mojave River League Player of the Year (2022) … First Team All-Mojave River League (2022) … All-CIF Southern Section Division 4 (2022) … Oak Hills High School Player of the Year (2022) … Two-time Mojave River League Champion (2021-22) … Oak Hills High School Offensive Player of the Year (2021) … First Team All-Mojave River League (2021) … Batted .515 with a .556 OBP and .680 SLG (2022) … Set school record with 32 SB (2021) … Third-Place Alliance Nationals (2022).

Daughter of Niki and Adam Medina … Plans to major in business/sports management at Cal … Enjoys snowboarding and spikeball.

Spencer is Medina…

“Holly, was also a late find for us and wraps up the 2023 class with the speed we lacked. She is a true triple Threat at the plate which is the Hardest hitter to defend. Her ability to use all of her tools could make her one of the most dangerous players in college softball. Her speed paired with her Offensive IQ makes her an elite baserunner that earned her second in the state of California for Stolen bases in high school. She is a really tough out and was player of the year in the Mojave River League. Welcome to Berkeley! Roll on Holly!”

