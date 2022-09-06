Softball announces 2022 fall schedule

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn softball team has announced its 2022 fall schedule which features seven games and an alumnae day on Saturday, October 15th.

UConn’s first game will be a double header on September 24th against Hofstra starting at 12:00pm in Storrs. They will travel to Boston College the very next day for a 1:00pm start time in Chestnut Hill. The Huskies will be back in Storrs for the rest of their schedule as they are set to play Post University on September 30th at 6:00 p.m. UConn will follow that game up with two matchups on October 1St against Eastern Connecticut State and Maine. The Huskies will close out their fall schedule on October 9th against Adelphi and William Patterson starting at 12:00pm.

The Huskies will conclude their fall season with an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, October 15th as a part of Women in Athletics Weekend at UConn and will welcome back all alumnae for the first annual alumnae kick ball game. To register for the Women in Athletics Weekend click HERE.

Follow us on our social media pages for updates.

Twitter – UConnSoftball

Instagram – UConnSoftball

Facebook – UConn Softball

To give back to the softball program click here.