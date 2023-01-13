“Soft goal to concede” – Graham Potter ‘frustrated’ by Chelsea star Kepa’s error for Fulham’s second goal

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has shared his thoughts on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s error in their 2-0 loss against Fulham in the Premier League on Thursday, January 12.

The Blues suffered their first loss against their London rivals after 20 games in what was another disappointing result. Former Chelsea Winger Willian gave Fulham the lead at Craven Cottage in the 25th minute after his shot was deflected off Trevoh Chalobah.

Kalidou Koulibaly equalized for Potter’s side two minutes into the second half from a rebound after Mason Mount hit the post with a free-kick. New signing Joao Felix was then sent off in the 58th minute for a Reckless challenge.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Carlo Vinicius scored the winner for Fulham, heading in from an Andreas Pereira cross 15 minutes later. Kepa left the line to try to deal with the cross but couldn’t reach it and also left the goal completely empty for Vinicius to score.

After the game, Chelsea manager Potter was asked about the goal and if Kepa should have done better there. They said (via Football.London):

“I never like to speak about individuals when we lose. I think the goal itself is a frustrating one from our perspective because I didn’t think they were putting us under too much pressure even though they had an extra man.

“So it felt like a soft goal to concede and that is something we have to do better with.”

Kepa has established himself as Chelsea’s No. 1 following Potter’s appointment as manager. The Spaniard has played 16 games across competitions this season and kept six clean sheets.

Graham Potter is some Chelsea players not going to the away fans after the Fulham defeat

A section of Chelsea players walked straight down the tunnel after the defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage and didn’t take the time to applaud the traveling support. Fans were understandably disappointed with this.

When asked if he still felt supported by the club’s fans, Potter said:

“Yes, but I can also understand they are frustrated because we’ve lost. That is normal. I made sure I went over and clapped them because you appreciate the support. It’s not easy. We’re suffering and they are suffering. So we feel for them and feel their disappointment.”

They added:

“I think it’s important we stick together and try to get through this tough period, because it really is a tough period.”

❌ 2-1 vs. Fulham❌ 4-0 vs. Manchester City❌ 0-1 vs. Manchester City🤝 1-1 vs. Nottingham Forest ✅ 2-0 vs. Bournemouth ❌ 1-0 vs. Aston Villa❌ 1-0 vs. Newcastle❌ 2-0 vs. Manchester City❌ 0-1 vs. ArsenalChelsea with ONE win in their previous 9. 😳 https://t.co/xBmOXt9DB6

The Blues have won just one of their previous nine games in all competitions. They are 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and 19 adrift of leaders Arsenal, who both have a game in hand. They have also exited both cup competitions.



