“Soft A** League”: Kevin Durant and NBA Fans in Disbelief as Luka Doncic Gets the Strangest Ever Foul

The Dallas Mavericks were able to avoid losing three games in a row as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-121. Although the game wasn’t without its drama as the Thunder almost took the game away from the Mavericks in the final minutes of the game. However, what left fans and even Nets star Kevin Durant in disbelief was the foul call on Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks were able to control the pace of the game for the majority of the four quarters. Moreover, Luka Doncic seemed to be on point throughout the game, scoring and finding teammates for the open look.

Kevin Durant couldn’t believe the foul call

A play, however, during the third quarter of the game left the Mavericks players Confused and Luka Doncic absolutely enraged. With the third quarter just starting, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drew a foul off Dwight Powell.

Dec 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with referee David Guthrie (16) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

They drove to the rim and got an and-one. Luka Doncic yelled at his teammate in order to motivate him on defense. However, to his utter disbelief, Doncic ended up getting called for a technical foul over that and started protesting.

Moreover, it wasn’t just Doncic who was in disbelief. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on the Instagram post covering the altercation. They commented, “What are we doing @refs??????????”

Fans on the other hand called out the referees of the game. One fan commented, “Refs got to start getting fined because wtf.” Another fan commented, “Refs make it so hard to enjoy watching.” Fans were out here commenting, “Soft a** league, NBA trying to make grown ass men soft.”

Here are some more reactions from Instagram.

“You know that ref getting paid by someone.”

“Worst refs of any sport and it genuinely isn’t close.”

“These refs are out of control.”

“This is getting absurd. These referees are getting softer than Charmin.”

As much as fans hate to see it, technical fouls are called to keep the game in check. For Doncic to be called for a technical for talking to his teammate may have been a bit outrageous.

Mavericks called out the referees earlier as well

Recently, Spencer Dinwiddie made headlines. They claimed that an NBA official had addressed him with disrespectful remarks during one of their matchups against the Toronto Raptors. Dinwiddie brought up the incident in a post-game conference.

He urged not to be fined for a technical foul he was called over. Dinwiddie also urged the league to look into the situation as he pointed the finger at Tony Brothers over his remarks. As for the Mavericks against the Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks were able to put that wild call behind them and defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder.