Sofia Vergara is the picture of casual elegance during dinner and soccer match in Saudi Arabia

Sofia Vergara confessed to having a bad case of jet lag after she made the nearly 8300 mile flight from Los Angeles to Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia.

Eventually, after getting situated in her plush accommodations, which included rest and a meal or two, the actress took part in some sight-seeing across the region.

Despite her busy schedule, she also got to take in a friendly football (soccer) match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and an all-star team composed of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players, that included all-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Middle East trip: Sofia Vergara, 50, traveled to Saudi Arabia this week and got to take in a friendly football (soccer) match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and an all-star team composed of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players in Riyadh

Vergara, 50, took to her Instagram page and posted a series of snaps taken during and after the match.

‘Game night PSG, Al Nassr,’ she wrote in the caption, alongside a cover photo showing the former Modern Family star posing from her stadium suite in a bold yellow jacket that she matched with a white top and blue jeans.

In keeping with the color scheme, the Columbia native also carried a bold yellow purse over her right shoulder.

Rounding out her overall look, Vergara had her lightened blonde locks styled long and flowing down over her chest to about the middle of her back with a center part.

Family matters: The actress oozed casual elegance in a bold yellow jacket with a white top and blue jeans as she posed next to her niece Claudia Vergara, 30, at the soccer match

Family outing: Vergara’s son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 31, also made the trip to Saudi Arabia, and took in the action on the pitch with Claudia Vergara

‘Game night’: Sofia’s group went to watch the friendly game at a stadium in Riyadh

Posh seating: The leading lady watched the game, which featured all-time greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, from a private suite

The leading lady, who was the highest paid actress in American television from 2013 to 2020, watched the game alongside her niece Claudia Vergara.

Her niece, 30, who often travels with her auntie, went with a similar ensemble for game night, consisting of blue jeans with a black jacket and matching top.

Sofia’s son Manolo Gonzalz Vergara, 31, also made the trip, and when his mother was off doing a bit of networking, he spent time watching all the action on the pitch with Claudia.

Tasty: Game night also included dinner in the capital city, which the actress documented in a few videos and photos she posted on Instagram

Delicious: The Modern Family alum also gave her 28 million Instagram fans and followers a number of looks at all the various dishes that they ate on game night

Delicious: One video panned a table full of delectable dishes that ended with a shot of Sofia

Their evening also included a Delicious dinner, which was documented with a video pan of a table full of delectable dishes that ended with a shot of Sofia, who was in the middle of taking another bite.

The friendly match, which is part of the state-sponsored Saudi festival known as Riyadh Seasons, ended with PSG winning 5 to 4.

Both Messi and Ronaldo each scored for their respective teams, in what was likely the last time they will face off against each other, according to Sporting News.

After the game, Sofia and her crew made their way to a pastry shop for a few sweet tasty treats.

Sweet: After the match the actress and her group stopped by a pastry shop for some sweets

Strike a pose: The famous actress also met up with a few of their friends

Group shot: The Columbia native also posed with their entire group while out eating a snack

Selfie: The longtime television star also took a selfie snap while enjoying her sweet snack

‘What a day,’ she confessed in the caption of a photo showing the actress leaning over the top of a glass display full of cakes, pies, and other assorted treats.

Her son Manolo can be seen standing to her left looking straight into the camera as his mother mugged for the photo.

She also shared a couple of other pictures that were taken on game night in Riyadh.

Upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, Sofia made her initial post, a video she shot while trying to find her bedroom. She went from room to room to room in their Massive hotel suite, declaring she ‘can’t find my bedroom’, until she eventually found the bed she would be sleeping in for the trip.

‘Jet-lagged: Upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, Sofia first posted a video she shot while trying to find her bedroom

On the hunt: Sofia walked from room to room to room in their Massive hotel suite, where she declared she ‘can’t find my bedroom’

Still on the hunt: The actress walked through a dozen or so rooms on her hunt

Mission accomplished: Eventually, Sofia found the bedroom where she will sleep for the duration of their trip

The longtime model followed up with a few images of herself sight-seeing around the capital city with Aram Kabbani, who’s one of the first and most popular stylists to come out of Saudi Arabia, according to Arab News.

Along with being an image consultant for different brands and retail outlets in the region, Kabbani is also an established fashion consultant for some of the Middle East’s most prestigious families.

On this day, the fashionista opted to spend the afternoon traveling in a chic, off-white ensemble that included a long duster coat and matching baggy pants.

Riyadh has a population of more than 27 million people, including 8.4 million foreign residents, according to SaudiEmbassy.net.

Making the rounds: The longtime model followed up with a few images of herself sight-seeing around the capital city with Aram Kabbani, who’s one of the first and most popular stylists to come out of Saudi Arabia, according to Arab News

Chic: Sofia also struck a pose in her off-white ensemble during her sight-seeing