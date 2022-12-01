Socorro Lady Warriors Basketball – El Defensor Chieftain
Socorro is struggling with numbers as new head Coach Brad Bailey had just 11 players reported for girls basketball, and the Lady Warriors may need to apply a little positive peer pressure to fill out their ranks.
Low numbers are never good news and considering Socorro’s highly competitive schedule this season — the Lady Warriors have their work cut out for them. Socorro’s first game of the season had to be rescheduled.
|Date
|Opponent
|Tie
|Time
|11/26
|West Las Vegas
|Mold
|3 p.m
|11/29
|Tohatchi
|Mold
|7 p.m
|12/1
|Captain
|Mold
|6 p.m
|12/6
|St. Michael’s
|There
|7 p.m
|12/8
|Silver
|Here
|7 p.m
|12/10
|Hagerman
|There
|2:30 p.m
|12/13
|Wingate
|There
|7 p.m
|12/15
|West Las Vegas
|Mold
|TBA
|12/19
|Laguna Acoma
|There
|2:30 p.m
|1/5
|Magdalena
|Here
|5 p.m
|1/7
|Tularosa
|There
|3 p.m
|1/12
|Bernalillo
|Here
|7 p.m
|1/14
|Moriarty
|There
|3 p.m
|1/17
|Sandia Prep
|Here
|7 p.m
|1/21
|Robertson
|Here
|1:30 p.m
|1/24
|Silver
|There
|7 p.m
|1/31
|Hatch Valley
|Here
|7 p.m
|2/2
|Cobre
|Here
|7 p.m
|2/7
|Hot Springs
|There
|6:30 p.m
|2/10
|Hatch Valley
|There
|7 p.m
|2/14
|Hot Springs
|Here
|6:30 p.m
|2/16
|Cobre
|There
|7 p.m