Socorro Lady Warriors Basketball – El Defensor Chieftain

Socorro is struggling with numbers as new head Coach Brad Bailey had just 11 players reported for girls basketball, and the Lady Warriors may need to apply a little positive peer pressure to fill out their ranks.

Low numbers are never good news and considering Socorro’s highly competitive schedule this season — the Lady Warriors have their work cut out for them. Socorro’s first game of the season had to be rescheduled.

Date Opponent Tie Time 11/26 West Las Vegas Mold 3 p.m 11/29 Tohatchi Mold 7 p.m 12/1 Captain Mold 6 p.m 12/6 St. Michael’s There 7 p.m 12/8 Silver Here 7 p.m 12/10 Hagerman There 2:30 p.m 12/13 Wingate There 7 p.m 12/15 West Las Vegas Mold TBA 12/19 Laguna Acoma There 2:30 p.m 1/5 Magdalena Here 5 p.m 1/7 Tularosa There 3 p.m 1/12 Bernalillo Here 7 p.m 1/14 Moriarty There 3 p.m 1/17 Sandia Prep Here 7 p.m 1/21 Robertson Here 1:30 p.m 1/24 Silver There 7 p.m 1/31 Hatch Valley Here 7 p.m 2/2 Cobre Here 7 p.m 2/7 Hot Springs There 6:30 p.m 2/10 Hatch Valley There 7 p.m 2/14 Hot Springs Here 6:30 p.m 2/16 Cobre There 7 p.m



