Socorro Lady Warriors Basketball – El Defensor Chieftain

Socorro is struggling with numbers as new head Coach Brad Bailey had just 11 players reported for girls basketball, and the Lady Warriors may need to apply a little positive peer pressure to fill out their ranks.

Low numbers are never good news and considering Socorro’s highly competitive schedule this season — the Lady Warriors have their work cut out for them. Socorro’s first game of the season had to be rescheduled.

Date Opponent Tie Time
11/26 West Las Vegas Mold 3 p.m
11/29 Tohatchi Mold 7 p.m
12/1 Captain Mold 6 p.m
12/6 St. Michael’s There 7 p.m
12/8 Silver Here 7 p.m
12/10 Hagerman There 2:30 p.m
12/13 Wingate There 7 p.m
12/15 West Las Vegas Mold TBA
12/19 Laguna Acoma There 2:30 p.m
1/5 Magdalena Here 5 p.m
1/7 Tularosa There 3 p.m
1/12 Bernalillo Here 7 p.m
1/14 Moriarty There 3 p.m
1/17 Sandia Prep Here 7 p.m
1/21 Robertson Here 1:30 p.m
1/24 Silver There 7 p.m
1/31 Hatch Valley Here 7 p.m
2/2 Cobre Here 7 p.m
2/7 Hot Springs There 6:30 p.m
2/10 Hatch Valley There 7 p.m
2/14 Hot Springs Here 6:30 p.m
2/16 Cobre There 7 p.m


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button