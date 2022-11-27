Social media speculates about College Football Playoff picture as Georgia football caps unbeaten regular season

ATHENS — While programs like Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon and LSU all faltered on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs kept doing what they’ve done all season. Win. It wasn’t always pretty on Saturday, but the Bulldogs eventually pulled away for a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech. The win moved Georgia to 12-0, one of just three teams to go unbeaten during the regular season. Of course the goal at Georgia isn’t to go unbeaten in the regular season. It’s to end the year with an unbeaten record.

"All in all, it's on to the next one. Great regular season for this group," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. "They've done everything that we've asked him to do, and they only get bigger from here." To do that, the Bulldogs will have to win their next three games, all coming against teams much better than Georgia Tech. Up first is a game against LSU in the SEC Championship game.

The Tigers are coming off a stunning loss to Texas A&M, all but ending their playoff chances. But this is a Georgia team that will very much be motivated to win its first SEC Championship since 2017. “I don’t need the College Football Playoff committee or any person to tell me what the SEC’s like,” Smart said. “Look, I was born and raised in this, and I know how good it is. I know how physical it is. I know how hard it is to play in this league. Week in and week out, it’s tough and physical. Now, everybody always wants a piece and everybody wants some of the SEC. “They talk about it, and they don’t play in it year-round. So it’s different when it comes to Bowl season and it’s a one-game matchup, but if anybody’s wanting an invitation, they can come play in this league. It’s tough.”

With Michigan and TCU both winning, they appear to be very much in reach of making the College Football Playoff along with the Bulldogs. The fourth spot comes down to USC, Ohio State and Alabama it would seem. The Trojans play next week in the Pac-12 Championship game against a Utah team that has already beaten them this season. Should USC trip up, that would open the to the likes of Ohio State and Alabama as to who belongs in the College Football Playoff, despite Alabama having multiple losses and Ohio State getting thoroughly out-played at home on Saturday. For the Bulldogs, there will be little interest in what happens around the sport this weekend. Win and the Bulldogs once again win the SEC and very likely lock up the No. 1 overall seed for the final College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia and LSU will meet in Atlanta at 4 pm on Saturday. CBS will broadcast the game.