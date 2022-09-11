Social Media Reacts To Missed Field Goals By Baylor, BYU

PROVO – During the final minute of regulation and the first overtime period, the BYU Cougars and Baylor Bears combined to miss multiple field goals, and social media reacted to the mistakes.

The No. 21 Cougars Hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10.

In the final minute of the fourth quarter, BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd missed a 35-yard field goal. After the game went to extra time, both BYU and Baylor failed to make field goal attempts during the first overtime period.

BYU & Baylor Miss Field Goals

Here are some reactions to the missed field goals:

The Cougars went on to defeat the Bears after a second overtime, 26-20. With the win, BYU improved to a 2-0 record this season.

BYU’s next game is on the road against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 17 at 1:30 pm (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FOX and KSL NewsRadio.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button