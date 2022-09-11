Social Media Reacts To Missed Field Goals By Baylor, BYU

PROVO – During the final minute of regulation and the first overtime period, the BYU Cougars and Baylor Bears combined to miss multiple field goals, and social media reacted to the mistakes.

The No. 21 Cougars Hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10.

In the final minute of the fourth quarter, BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd missed a 35-yard field goal. After the game went to extra time, both BYU and Baylor failed to make field goal attempts during the first overtime period.

BYU & Baylor Miss Field Goals

Here are some reactions to the missed field goals:

college. kickers. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 11, 2022

Kickers who are no longer in high school but who also are not yet in the NFL, man. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 11, 2022

Dave Aranda iced the kicker by not icing the kicker. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 11, 2022

Thought I was going to officially end my 14 hours of football. But fast. Baylor-BYU is going to OT. Bonus football because the BYU kicker Shanks a 35-yarder. — Suzanne Halliburton (@suzhalliburton) September 11, 2022

COLLEGE KICKERS — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 11, 2022

College Kickers. — Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) September 11, 2022

college Kickers again — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 11, 2022

At this point it’s gotta be the moon. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 11, 2022

College. Kickers. Got us at 2am. Had to stop down CFB Final. 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/CI0zotVase — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) September 11, 2022

We just saw Baylor and BYU miss field goals and Fresno State miss an extra point in like a three-minute span. College. Freaking. Kickers. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 11, 2022

Yeah, Let’s stop leaving it up to the Kickers in Provo. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 11, 2022

Well, Oregon will be facing a BYU team with a Shaky kicker — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) September 11, 2022

BYU kicker Shanks a FG to end regulation. BYU gets the ball in OT needing to score to win and makes no effort to get a first down and the kicker Shanks it again 🤷‍♂️ — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) September 11, 2022

BYU kicker owes us all an Apology — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) September 11, 2022

someone hug these Kickers — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 11, 2022

Dude is #BYU MISSED AGAIN …..Both Kickers have missed kicks in OT and kid on BYU also missed to win the game #CFB — Gabriel Morency (@sportsrage) September 11, 2022

Three straight missed field goals by BYU and Baylor kickers, including two from the BYU guy that would have won the game. College kickers… — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) September 11, 2022

Alright Baylor and BYU, go for TD’s from now on in OT Kickers stay on the sidelines. — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 11, 2022

For the love of….Stop trying to win this game with your kicker #BYUvsBaylor — Chris Spooner (@SpoonfulofSport) September 11, 2022

BYU fans right now: pic.twitter.com/oWJko47qNy — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 11, 2022

The Cougars went on to defeat the Bears after a second overtime, 26-20. With the win, BYU improved to a 2-0 record this season.

BYU’s next game is on the road against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 17 at 1:30 pm (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FOX and KSL NewsRadio.

