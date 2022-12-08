Social Media Reacts To Jay Hill Hiring

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has their man to lead the Cougar defense into the Big 12. That man is Jay Hill from Weber State.

Hill joins Kalani Sitake’s staff as the Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Reports have indicated a strong financial commitment to Hill that reaches nearly $1 million.

“I’m very excited to be joining Kalani and the rest of the BYU staff,” Jay Hill said. “They have an outstanding program that wins on and off the field. BYU’s brand is nationally recognized and respected, and I can’t wait to get to coaching, recruiting and winning in the Big 12.”

BYU head Coach Kalani Sitake has a lot of familiarity with Hill from their time at the University of Utah together on Kyle Whittingham’s staff.

“I am pleased to announce Jay Hill as our associate head coach and new defensive coordinator,” BYU head Coach Kalani Sitake said. “Jay is a leader. I have worked with Jay for nine years while we were at Utah together, so I know first-hand how like-minded we are defensively, how great of a recruiter he is and how committed he is to developing players. He has done an amazing job everywhere he has been, including building and leading the Weber State program most recently, and I’m excited to now have him here at BYU.”

The hiring of Hill started coming out on Tuesday night, and then it became official on Wednesday. Since reports started to emerge of Hill’s hiring, social media began firing up the thoughts on BYU tabbing Weber State’s all-time winningest Coach to guide an embattled defense.

In an era of social media where most topics are divisive, the hiring of Hill has been universally praised.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s BYU football coverage on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

