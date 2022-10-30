Social media reacts to exhibition win over Arkansas

The Texas basketball season is approaching quickly. If preseason is any indication, Texas could border on elite this year.

On Saturday, the No. 12 Longhorns defeated the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks 90-60. And while it’s reasonable to lower expectations for freshmen contributors, Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris could make that difficult for Texas fans this season.

Morris put up a scorching 19 points against the Razorbacks, including four made three-point baskets. Dillon Mitchell had highlight-worthy plays in his time on the court as well.

Aside from the strong performance by Texas freshmen, Chris Beard gave a glimpse at his expected starting lineup and playing rotation. While the Longhorns might lack the depth they had in past years, they look to have nine high-quality, game-ready players.

Here’s a look at what social media had to say about the strong exhibition performance.