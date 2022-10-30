Social media reacts to exhibition win over Arkansas
The Texas basketball season is approaching quickly. If preseason is any indication, Texas could border on elite this year.
On Saturday, the No. 12 Longhorns defeated the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks 90-60. And while it’s reasonable to lower expectations for freshmen contributors, Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris could make that difficult for Texas fans this season.
Morris put up a scorching 19 points against the Razorbacks, including four made three-point baskets. Dillon Mitchell had highlight-worthy plays in his time on the court as well.
Aside from the strong performance by Texas freshmen, Chris Beard gave a glimpse at his expected starting lineup and playing rotation. While the Longhorns might lack the depth they had in past years, they look to have nine high-quality, game-ready players.
Here’s a look at what social media had to say about the strong exhibition performance.
Dillon Mitchell is the @TexasMBB exhibition win over Arkansas: “The biggest thing was being aggressive. The more aggressive team is going to win.” #HookEm
— Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) October 29, 2022
If there was any doubt, today confirms that Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell strongly upgraded the #Longhorns‘ playmaking ability and athleticism in the offseason. They’re bringing a type of juice on both ends of the floor that UT didn’t have in Chris Beard’s first season. #HookEm
— Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) October 29, 2022
