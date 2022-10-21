Social media reaction for Tennessee Vols football to wear Summitt Blue
Well. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state Homecoming matchup.
Tennessee enters its Week 8 Homecoming contest following a 52-49 win against Alabama.
PHOTOS: Lady Vols soccer debuts Summitt Blue uniforms
Tennessee announced Thursday the Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys, orange pants against UT Martin.
The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus during Saturday’s contest. Tennessee players will wear Summitt Blue arm bands and other accessories during the game. UT Martin is the alma mater of legendary Lady Vols’ basketball head Coach Pat Summitt.
In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, University of Tennessee athletics’ updated its brand standards and renamed the blue accent color historically associated with the Lady Vols to Summitt Blue.
Four teams (soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, softball) will debut Summitt Blue uniforms during the 2022-23 academic year, part of the Summitt Legacy series.
Below is the social media reaction following Tennessee’s announcement that the Vols will wear Summitt Blue accessories against UT Martin.
This is the 2nd time in @Vol_Football history that The Vols have worn the orange wave uniform with accessories/gear honoring a good cause. In 2013 vs. South Carolina, the Vols wore pink BCA gear. pic.twitter.com/JQlze58ISs
— Chad Fields (Vols Uniform Boy) (@CfieldsVFL) October 21, 2022
Love the powder blue being incorporated for the Homecoming game this weekend. As a tribute to Pat Summitt and Title IX.
I know some of y’all disagree…and it’s ok to be wrong.
— Travis Cabbage (@Travis_Cabage) October 21, 2022
The University of Tennessee has always been a trailblazer for women in athletics. Having powerful and talented leaders on staff every day is a privilege for our organization. #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/6FJqTNJGZ6
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 21, 2022
Summitt blue accents — the only right combo when facing UT Martin (Pat Summitt’s alma mater for anyone who doesn’t know) and celebrating UT’s work in Title IX.
Plus it doesn’t look half bad, either. 🔥 https://t.co/ngTwKLRV5a
— Jake Nichols (@jnichols_2121) October 21, 2022
I appreciate all of the men who are in full support of Title IX, Pat Summitt and the Lady Vols 🧡💙.
— Julia Dugan (@juju_Dugan18) October 21, 2022
This means so much. One of the beautiful things about Tennessee is the love for the women in sports. Pat Summitt paved the way for THOUSANDS of women. Not just at Tennessee but for any young girl who wanted to compete at the college level. 🧡💙🤍. https://t.co/3tfwNOEyLe
— Julia Dugan (@juju_Dugan18) October 21, 2022
Josh Heupel opened up his press conference saying it’s a unique weekend because “This is a Celebration of Title IX and obviously Pat Summitt and her Legacy in sports and her Legacy here.” #Vols pic.twitter.com/VCu5bcZD93
— Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) October 17, 2022
