Social media reaction for Tennessee Vols football to wear Summitt Blue

Well. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state Homecoming matchup.

Tennessee enters its Week 8 Homecoming contest following a 52-49 win against Alabama.

Tennessee announced Thursday the Vols will wear white helmets, orange jerseys, orange pants against UT Martin.

The Vols will also celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX on campus during Saturday’s contest. Tennessee players will wear Summitt Blue arm bands and other accessories during the game. UT Martin is the alma mater of legendary Lady Vols’ basketball head Coach Pat Summitt.

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, University of Tennessee athletics’ updated its brand standards and renamed the blue accent color historically associated with the Lady Vols to Summitt Blue.

Four teams (soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, softball) will debut Summitt Blue uniforms during the 2022-23 academic year, part of the Summitt Legacy series.

