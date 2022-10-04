Social Media Goes Wild For Viral Charlie Woods Swing Video

Earlier this month, Charlie Woods gave the golfing word a possible glimpse into the future after a career-best round of 68 at the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship. As if the pressure of carrying the same surname (and mannerisms) as a 15-time Major Champion wasn’t enough, he did so with dad Tiger on the bag.

Golf fans reacted as expected to the news, with many tipping the young Phenom as a future Masters champion. Now, thanks to footage shared by Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, we have a front-row seat to young Charlie’s swing – and it’s impressive!

