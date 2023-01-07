Social Media Erupts After Pro Spotted With Untucked Shirt

As with most things in golf nowadays, social media was divided after JJ Spaun was spotted with his shirt untucked during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The PGA Tour posted a clip of the American stiffening his approach shot to the 10th hole on the Plantation Course in Kapalua to set up a birdie that got him to three-under for the day and 12-under for the tournament. He would go on to add two more in a 68 that has him two behind Collin Morikawa going into the weekend in Hawaii.

