Soccer’s Season Concludes at Home Sunday Afternoon
RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Spiders saw their 2022 season come to a close Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 loss to Loyola Chicago at President’s Field. Richmond’s year concludes at an overall mark of 3-10-4 and 2-5-3 mark in Atlantic 10 play while Loyola (8-7-3, 4-5-1 A-10) clinched the eighth seed with the win for the final spot in the A-10 Women’s Soccer Championship that begins next week.
“I’m gutted for our team, especially our seniors. To lose the game off a Lucky deflection breaks my heart. I thought the players responded really well in the second half and created some good opportunities while limiting Loyola’s,” said head Coach Marty Beall. “I’m extremely grateful for our seniors. They’ve been wonderful to coach, and I’m excited to see all the amazing things they accomplish throughout their lives. Once a Spider, Always a Spider!”
Loyola Struck late in the first half as goalkeeper Taylor Montague had a good read on the Rambler shot before it took an unfortunate deflection off a Spider defender and went into the net in the 35th minute.
After being outshot 10-2 in the first half, Richmond reacted strongly in the second half where both teams put up six shots apiece. It was a chippy game as 19 fouls and three yellow cards were handed out.
Montague made seven saves on the day, and seven Spiders registered a shot including Molly Morgan with two.
