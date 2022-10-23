Soccer’s Season Concludes at Home Sunday Afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Spiders saw their 2022 season come to a close Sunday afternoon with a 1-0 loss to Loyola Chicago at President’s Field. Richmond’s year concludes at an overall mark of 3-10-4 and 2-5-3 mark in Atlantic 10 play while Loyola (8-7-3, 4-5-1 A-10) clinched the eighth seed with the win for the final spot in the A-10 Women’s Soccer Championship that begins next week.

“I’m gutted for our team, especially our seniors. To lose the game off a Lucky deflection breaks my heart. I thought the players responded really well in the second half and created some good opportunities while limiting Loyola’s,” said head Coach Marty Beall . “I’m extremely grateful for our seniors. They’ve been wonderful to coach, and I’m excited to see all the amazing things they accomplish throughout their lives. Once a Spider, Always a Spider!”

Loyola Struck late in the first half as goalkeeper Taylor Montague had a good read on the Rambler shot before it took an unfortunate deflection off a Spider defender and went into the net in the 35th minute.

After being outshot 10-2 in the first half, Richmond reacted strongly in the second half where both teams put up six shots apiece. It was a chippy game as 19 fouls and three yellow cards were handed out.

Montague made seven saves on the day, and seven Spiders registered a shot including Molly Morgan with two.

