Soccer’s Madden named Big 12 Conference Goalkeeper of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas – Another solid performance between the pipes has paid off for Texas Soccer’s Savannah Madden as the Graduate net minder was named the Big 12 Conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week for Oct. 4.

For Madden, this marks her fifth career selection as the league’s goalkeeper of the week following previous inclusions on Nov. 3, 2020, as well as March 29, April 5 & Sept. 7, 2021. Thus far during the 2022 campaign, Texas has earned four combined Big 12 Weekly Awards ( Trinity Byars – Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 20 & 27; Liz Worden – Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Aug. 23).

Madden was at her very best during last Friday’s 1-0 home blanking of Baylor. The San Diego, Calif., native made a season-high nine saves on the way to recording her 21st career Solo shutout, her fourth shutout of the season and her second Big 12 Conference shutout in a row.

Positioned perfectly throughout the match to make numerous catches on Bears shots, Madden’s best save came in the 40th minute. With the Longhorns leading by a goal, Madden leapt high and just managed to tip Elizabeth Kooiman’s 17-yard shot over the cross bar with her right hand to preserve the shutout. Through Madden’s efforts, Texas stretched its shutout streak to 200:48 dating back to Sept. 22 at No. 12 TCUs.

Texas continues its league slate this weekend at Mike A. Myers Stadium by hosting Kansas State (Thurs., Oct. 6, 7 pm CT) and Kansas (Sun., Oct. 9, 1 pm CT) live on the Longhorn Network.