Soccer’s Hadley Cytron Named OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

By Hunter Hurst, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations

MOREHEAD, Ky. – Thanks to two stellar performances last week, Morehead State soccer’s Hadley Cytron has been named Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the Ohio Valley Conference.

With the award, Cytron becomes the first Eagle to garner an OVC Weekly Award since Kayla Landman (Goalkeeper of the Week) and Nicole Palmer (Defensive Player of the Week) were honored in the same week in September 2019. She is the first Offensive Player of the Week for MSU soccer since Dani Wilson in October 2018.

The junior forward from Creve Coeur, Mo., scored in both games for Morehead State last week. Her goal vs. VMI on 9/1 gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead, and her successful penalty kick in the 90th minute vs. Queens Secured a draw in a match where MSU was down a player for most of the day.

Cytron leads the team in assists with two, and her pair of goals last week has her tied with Nicole Fiantaco for the team lead. She has been a valuable addition to the Morehead State soccer team after transferring in from Saint Louis University in 2022.

Hadley and the Eagles will look to continue their winning ways at home on Thursday vs. Eastern Michigan, before traveling to Cincinnati on Sunday.