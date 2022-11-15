Soccer’s Dobbs, Fischer and Pettet Named Academic All-District

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri soccer team saw three Tigers selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team Tuesday, Nov. 15. Junior Grace Pettet and sophomores Kylie Dobbs and Milena Fischer received the honor for the first time in their careers.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Pettet started all 17 games for Mizzou in the 2022 campaign, playing 1,530 minutes and being named team captain prior to the start of the season. The junior scored the first two goals of her career in back-to-back games. The first goal came against Ohio State, Aug. 21, and the second versus SIU, Aug. 25., with both goals coming via headers off corner kicks. She also helped lead the team in three scoreless efforts. The Tulsa, Okla. native is studying for her BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing.

Dobbs led the team in scoring this season netting four goals for eight points coming off the bench. The sophomore totaled 669 minutes of action throughout the season and scored two game-winning goals, one of which came against No. 23 ranked Auburn, Sept. 16. The Dallas, Texas native is working towards a Bachelor of Journalism.

Fischer was a major contributor to the Tiger’s offense this season, totaling two goals and three assists for seven points. The sophomore scored her first goal of the season at Omaha, Aug. 28, and recorded her second on a penalty kick against Florida, Oct. 9 that was the eventual game-winner. She was previously named to the SEC All-Freshmen Team in 2021 and is on the SEC Watchlist for the 2022 season. The Saarbrucken, Germany native is studying for a BS in Architectural studies.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot, with first-, second- and third-team Academic AllAmerica® honorees will be announced in early December.

