Soccer’s Diera Walton Named America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week

Dear Walton

Utah State soccer senior goalkeeperhas been named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week for the period ending on Sunday, Sept. 4. The award is voted on by a state-wide media panel.

It is Walton’s first time in her career being named USU’s student-athlete of the week.

With their sponsorship of the Student-Athlete of the Week, America First Credit Union donates funds directly to support student-athlete scholarships.

The native of Draper, Utah, recorded the 18th shutout of her career as Utah State tied UC Riverside, 0-0, in her only match of the week. Walton also recorded one save during the contest as the Aggies fended off seven corner kicks from UCR, including five in the second half to preserve the clean sheet.

With the shutout, Walton now sits all alone in third place in the USU record books for career shutouts by a goalkeeper, trailing only Molli Merrill (21) and Ali Griffin (22).

Utah State soccer continues its 2022 season this week with a pair of non-conference road matches as it plays at Texas (3-1-1) on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6 pm (MT) and at Utah (3-1-2) on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5 pm USU is facing the Longhorns for the first time and is 5-18 all-time against the Utes.

Fans can follow the Aggie soccer program on Twitter, @USUSoccer, on Facebook at /USUSoccer and on Instagram, @USUSoccer. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State Athletic program on Twitter, @USUAthletics, Facebook at /USUAthletics and on Instagram, @USUAthletics.

Nominees from other sports for USU Student-Athlete of the Week included:

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY – Senior Bridger Altice (South Weber, Utah) was Utah State’s top finisher in the men’s 7K race last weekend at the Sagebrush Invitational on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course in Logan. Altice finished second with a time of 21:09 to help the Aggies capture the team title with 20 points.

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY – Senior Bailey Brinkerhoff (St. George, Utah) led Utah State to a first-place finish last weekend at the Sagebrush Invitational on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course in Logan. Brinkerhoff placed second overall with a time of 18:08 to help the Aggies capture first with 24 points.

FOOTBALL – Redshirt freshman safety Ike Larsen (Smithfield, Utah) had a career-high seven tackles, to go along with his second interception in as many weeks, and his first-career blocked punt in Utah State’s 55-0 loss at No. 1 Alabama.

GOLF – Sophomore Esteban Jaramillo (Bogota, Colombia) earned 1.5 points for the Aggies last weekend at the Utah State-Weber State Cup, held at the Ogden Golf & Country Club. Jaramillo teamed up with junior Javier Vazquez to capture USU’s lone point in best ball, then went on to earn half a point in his singles match as the Aggies lost to the Wildcats in the Ryder Cup-style event.

VOLLEYBALL – Senior outside hitter Shelby Capllonch (Honolulu, Hawaii) led the Aggies with 25 kills as Utah State went 1-2 last week at the BYU-hosted Nike Invitational. USU began the tournament with 3-0 losses to No. 7 BYU and to No. 10 Pittsburgh, before posting a 3-0 win against Cincinnati. Capllonch led USU in kills against both the Cougars (6) and the Panthers (12), and was tied for second in kills against the Bearcats (7). Overall, Capllonch hit a combined .370 (25-5-54), including a .417 hitting percentage against BYU and a .400 hitting percentage against Pittsburgh. She also recorded five service aces over the three matches, including a season-best three against Pittsburgh, and posted multiple digs in every match, finishing the weekend with 13. She also had three block assists in the win against Cincinnati.

2022-23 America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week Winners

August 29 – Kylee Stokes, Volleyball

Sept. 4 – Dear Walton Soccer

– USU –