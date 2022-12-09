Soccer’s biggest showcase brings the world together at local watering holes

The US Squad returned after failing to earn a spot at the 2018 World Cup, while ex-pats from north of the border are no doubt aware that the Canadians qualified for the first time in 36 years. New England Revolution fans were likely doubling down on Team USA, with former Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner — a New Jersey native now playing for Arsenal in England’s Premier League, backstopping the Yanks before they were eliminated Dec. 3 by the Netherlands, 3-1, in the Round of 16.

“I love watching soccer because it’s a spectacle that gives people the luxury to connect during and around the matches,” said Jeff Cutler, a longtime Hingham Resident and loyal follower of Liverpool, another Premier League team. “Every match is like a homecoming, with people hugging and high-fiving before the doors to the pub open.”

Dave Crowell, Coach of the St. John’s Prep state Championship soccer Squad and a Veteran of more than 30 years playing in the Over The Hill Soccer League, gathered with a group at the Pickled Onion in Beverly for the highly anticipated match between the US and England the day after Thanksgiving (a nail-biting 0-0 draw).

Soccer fans watch the US vs. Iran and England vs. Wales games at The Pickled Onion. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“It was a great atmosphere. The place was packed,” said Crowell, 63. “They had the game on every TV, except one. Someone must have asked to put the Bruins on.

“I was with a bunch of friends, some former teammates and high school buddies,” he said. “You can do that in your living room, but it’s more fun to be at the pub, ’cause you’ve got people rooting for the other team. There was a whole table of Brits cheering for England. Clearly, you’re not at the stadium, but it’s the next best thing.”

During a previous iteration, the Pickled Onion was a Refuge for English soccer fans but shuttered during the COVID pandemic. In July 2021, Sean Kellybought the bar and reopened it as a more traditional twenty-something club. But the 28-year-old Kelly, a 2013 St. John’s Prep Graduate who played for Crowell, saw the World Cup as “a good opportunity to reengage that soccer crowd,” and spur a back-to-the-future Renaissance of early morning get-togethers.

“They’re great guys,” said Kelly. “I’m seeing a lot of old faces from when I was only a kid. The crowds have been really good. Better than expected.”

To accommodate the time difference for games being televised from Qatar, the Pickled Onion has been opening at 11 am weekdays, and 8 am on Saturdays and Sundays. Many bar and restaurant owners have done the same.

However, the wall-to-wall coverage offered by Fox, Fox Sports, and Telemundo allows patrons to catch earlier games on replay. According to Fox Sports, the England-USA match on Nov. 25 Drew more than 19,600,000 viewers in the US, the most ever in this country for a soccer game.

“I love going to Parlor Sports” just over the Somerville line from Cambridge’s Inman Square, said Andy Rand of Lancaster, a member of the Liverpool FC Supporters Club of Boston. “You’d get a kick out of Garvey [Salomon], their senior bartender and a huge football supporter. It’s a small place, but a passionate following, great family or community feel, and the wings and craft Beers are amazing.”

Salomon has been with Parlor Sports since it opened in 2011, striving to expand its soccer offerings. The World Cup, he said, is unlike any other event, the only time nationality Trumps club loyalty.

“There’s a tribalism in club sports, in the Premier League; You’re locked into that club,” said Salomon, 44. “The World Cup is the only time that goes by the wayside, no matter what. It’s fascinating.”

The crowds can be somewhat unpredictable, varying dramatically in size while representing shifting loyalties depending on which countries are playing.

“We’ll get surprise hits,” said Josh Childs, co-owner of Parlor Sports. “We got a big turnout for the Mexico-Argentina game [Nov. 26], so we had to ice down the only Mexican beer we carry — Sol. It’s been all over the place.

“I worked the door for the US-Wales game [Nov. 21],” said Childs. “And it was a zoo.”

Fans of Brazil celebrate a goal during the World Cup match against Serbia at Gauchao Brazilian Cuisine in Somerville. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Likewise, Ben Argueta, manager of Gauchao Brazilian Cuisine in Somerville, said the games — especially those featuring teams from Central and South America — have provided a welcome boost following a difficult two years.

“The World Cup has helped a lot, because during the Pandemic things were slow,” said Argueta. “Now, we have the crowds again.”

The venues hosting World Cup watch parties are as diverse as the teams playing. You can choose small neighborhood pubs and mid-sized sports bars where a group of supporters can easily take the place over for the 90-minute match. Choose from places like Pratty’s CAV in Gloucester, RJ’s Sports Bar in Methuen, the Winner’s Circle in Salisbury, the Ipswich Tavern in Ipswich, Hayes Tavern or The Claddagh Pub in Lawrence, Bunratty Tavern in Reading, and Hugh O’Neill’s in Malden to the north. Closer to Boston, check out Coolidge Corner Clubhouse in Brookline, Paddy’s Public House or O’Hara’s Food & Spirits in Newton, or farther west, the Tropical Café or the 4′s Sports Pub in Framingham, Bolton Street Tavern in Marlborough, or Chip Shots Pub in Littleton.

Peder Wonson leads the gathering of US soccer fans during the World Cup match against England at Pratty’s CAV in Gloucester. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Bad Abbots in Quincy was a popular South Shore spot before it closed because of the pandemic. However, you can still visit taverns like Cronin’s Publick House and the Goal Post Bar & Grille close by, The Snug in Hingham, or further south, The Raven’s Nest in Walpole, Jake n JOES in Braintree, the Fall River Sports Club, and the Sports Club or Fathoms Waterfront Bar, both in New Bedford.

There are also larger, more traditional sports bars, like Tony C’s in Burlington and the Buffalo Wild Wings chain (various locations), where the World Cup matches will undoubtedly compete for screen time with football, basketball, and hockey games. The key, say soccer fans, is not the setting, but the company.

“The people you watch soccer with by choice become your pub family at the first whistle,” said Cutler, 57. “Your emotions all gather on the same vessel. While you might not be able to remember someone’s name … for 90 minutes they’re your family.

“We sing songs that only happen during a match. We have routines that never surface elsewhere, like having a Carlsberg [beer] for breakfast,” they said. “It’s a comfort. Why else would anyone stand in the cold hours before a match to get their ‘special’ seat? Why else would fans dress in soccer uniforms to sit on a bar bench and yell at TVs?”

The Finals are set for Sunday, Dec. 18. All of which means the crowds will be more invested, and the chatter will reach new levels.

“It’s football — it’s a game of opinions,” said Brad Feldman, 55, the play-by-play announcer for the Revolution. “You always have that fan who pontificates, and sometimes the guy mouthing off at the end of the bar is less informed or very biased. That’s what the pub is for. I love the banter.”

Many bars and restaurants have adjusted opening times to coincide with the World Cup games, and those revised hours aren’t always listed on their websites. Calling ahead is highly recommended.

Brion O’Connor can be reached at [email protected].