Soccer Wraps Up Road Trip at WSU
- Soccer Game Notes – Week 9
Oregon concludes a three-match road swing with a trip to Pullman to face Washington State Friday at 7 pm (Pac-12 Live Stream).
GAME NOTES
KEY STORYLINES
• Oregon is holding strong at No. 41 in the latest RPI and its next four opponents all reside in the top 35: No. 34 WSU, No. 24 Stanford, No. 31 California and No. 18 Arizona State.
• The Ducks have played the third-toughest schedule in the nation according to the NCAA’s latest RPI report.
• Leah Freeman became Oregon’s all-time leader in shutouts when she recorded the 18th of her career Oct. 6 at Utah (1-0). She leads the Pac-12 in saves (77), saves per game (6.42) and save percentage (.832). Freeman is also currently the Ducks’ career leader in goals against average (0.94).
• Zoe Hasenauer comes into Friday’s match tied for two Oregon career records. She’s tied for first in assists with 18 and in career starts with 84. When she takes the field Friday, her 85th career start will break the school record. Hasenauer has played in 86 consecutive matches and ranks among the UO career top 10 in eight different categories.
• Oregon’s 1-0 loss to Colorado last Sunday marked the squad’s first road loss in more than a year. Before Sunday, the Ducks’ last loss on the road came on Oct. 3, 2021 at Stanford (1-0). Oregon had gone 3-0-4 since then. The Ducks are 8-5-10 overall on the road under Coach Graeme Abel.
• Oregon’s 12-match streak of scoring at least one goal in a game came to an end Oct. 2 against USC. It was the third-longest scoring streak in program history.
• Making plays for your teammates. Nine different Ducks have accounted for Oregon’s 14 assists this season, Beyond that, eight of those assists have come from freshmen. Trinity Morales, Ajanae Respass and Livvy Moore each have two, while Ainsley Fink and Caitlyn McCulloch each have one.
• Both #ProDucks in the NWSL – Marissa Everett (Portland) and Chardonnay Curran (KC) have advanced to the 2022 playoffs.