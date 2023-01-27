Soccer world reacts to NWSL expansion news

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is expanding and it appears that we now know where their newest teams will be playing.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the league is in “advanced discussions” to expand by three franchises, two of which will pay around $50 million in franchise fees, a stunning amount compared to previous payment requirements to enter the soccer league.

NEW: The National Women’s Soccer League is set to add teams in Utah, Boston and the San Francisco Bay Area, with the coastal teams agreeing to record $50 million expansion fees.

The new Franchises will play in Boston, Utah, and “San Francisco Bay Area.” The WSJ says both the Bay Area and Boston teams are paying that increased fee while the Utah owners will pay between $2 million and $5 million per an agreement that was reached years ago.

The Bay Area and Utah teams will begin to play in 2024 while the Boston team’s Inaugural season remains TBD. Once they’ve all started playing, the NWSL will include 15 teams in total.

The league wouldn’t confirm the news of expansion when asked but said they’ll make an announcement when ready.

“We remain engaged in our expansion process and are excited about our prospects,” a league spokesperson said. “When we have news to share, we will do so.”

The news of league expansion was seen as a major positive by many in the soccer world, with the huge expansion fees being a point of interest. For many, it not only points to the increased value of the league and Women’s soccer but also to the potential for a WNBA expansion franchise and the fees that will come with that.

Three years ago, NWSL expansion fees were $2 million-$5 million. https://t.co/mERbVRV9KU — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) January 27, 2023

One would think the $50 million expansion fee tag for an NWSL team would impact what the WNBA expansion fee might be, since the NWSL got to it first — Marisa Ingemi (@Marisa_Ingemi) January 27, 2023

The news was also a welcome change of pace for NWSL announcements, which have mostly been about gross misconduct among coaches and executives in the league.