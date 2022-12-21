Soccer world reacts to Lionel Messi news

Just a few days after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup over France, Argentina star Lionel Messi made a big decision on the future of his soccer career with his current club Paris Saint-Germain, better known as PSG.

According to a report from Le Parisien Sport on TwitterMessi and PSG have agreed to terms on an agreement to extend his contract to stay at the club for the 2023-24 season.

Messi has been with PSG since signing a two-year contract with the top French club in 2021, and it appears that he plans to remain with the club for the foreseeable future.

By rejoining the club for the 2023-24 season, he will continue playing with budding French star Kylian Mbappé, who had an extremely impressive World Cup and battled with Messi for the World Cup final for France.

Many around the soccer world took to social media to react to this news, with many extremely pleased that he will be remaining with PSG for at least one more year.

“Messi stays at PSG. Turns down Inter Miami. The World Cup proved he’s still very clearly at a world-class level good enough to continue pushing for more Champions League hardware,” tweeted Kyle Bonn of Sporting News.

“Leo Messi never accepted Inter Miami’s proposal or negotiated with Barcelona. He was approached by both Clubs but it was never advanced,” tweeted freelance Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It certainly would have been interesting to see a player like Lionel Messi in the MLS at Inter Miami, but it appears that those talks will have to wait until at least after the 2023-24 season.