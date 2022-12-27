Soccer world reacts to huge Liverpool transfer

The Premier League returned after its international break for the FIFA World Cup on Boxing Day. After a long day of soccer, everyone was delighted. But there was more to discuss as fireworks went off in the transfer market.

Liverpool FC pulled off a coup as they acquired PSV Winger Cody Gakpo. Gakpo, 23 years old, had played for PSV his entire club career dating back to 2007 in the Eredivisie, considered the highest professional league in the Netherlands. Now, though, he’ll play for one of the most recognizable Clubs in the world in one of the top Leagues in the world, as well.

CBS Sports Golazo tweeted about the news. They tweeted“OFFICIAL: PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the transfer of 23-year-old Dutch star Cody Gakpo.”

OFFICIAL: PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the transfer of 23-year-old Dutch star Cody Gakpo. 🔴 Gakpo has 18 goals and 18 assists this season for club and country. 👀 pic.twitter.com/muZuqjVOCZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 26, 2022

Gakpo scored 18 goals and recorded 18 assists in both club and international play.

Liverpool is hungry to make a move in the Premier League table. Through 15 matches, they sit 7-4-4, and that’s good for sixth on the table. Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Tottenham, and Manchester United are all ahead of the club at the moment. So the hope is that Gakpo adds a spark to the club to get them up the table.

Rumors had Manchester United and Gakpo linked up. But then, Liverpool swept in and picked him up anyway. As such, reactions came from across the board after the move was announced.

Bleacher Report’s Football account tweeted“Manchester United fans seeing Liverpool sign Cody Gakpo” along with a meme.

Manchester United fans seeing Liverpool sign Cody Gakpo 😐 pic.twitter.com/AnaxmG3Ln0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 26, 2022

Elsewhere, Ghanaian journalist Owuraku Ampofo tweeted“Liverpool really just used minutes to sign Cody Gakpo.”

Liverpool really just used minutes to sign Cody Gakpo 😭 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 26, 2022

Next, Anfield Watch, a Liverpool publication, also tweeted about the situation. They said that there werelevels” to the signings of Cody Gakpo and, previously, Luis Diaz a year ago.

January 2022: Liverpool beat Spurs to the signing of Luis Diaz. January 2020: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo. Levels 🤷‍♂️ — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) December 26, 2022

Finally, one Liverpool fan tweeted about the situation, saying, “Agent Virgil (fellow Dutch star Virgil van Dijk) making sure Cody Gakpo is joining us over Man United. You love to see it.”