Actor Kevin Spacey is persona non grata around Hollywood these days following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, including against minors. However, that hasn’t stopped one professional soccer club from promoting his appearance at one of their games, much to the chagrin of the soccer world.

When not in court Defending himself from various sexual misconduct charges, Spacey was in attendance for Sunday’s match between Torino FC and Spezia at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Serie A action. The Torino social media accounts shared two photos of Spaceyone with him holding up a personalized jersey with a club official and another of him looking out on the pitch below.

Given Spacey’s Reputation and alleged actions, it did not have the reaction that the club perhaps intended.

“Who is going to tell them?” asked Men in Blazers.

“I have so many questions,” said Jordan Gardner.

“Serie A was still great when Seven & American Beauty came out, but promoting Kevin Spacey today, literally a few days after he is charged with more crimes, just shows how uninterested a Calcio club is on how they are perceived in [the] world,” said Calcio Land Podcast’s David Amoyal.

“It’s great that you captured his sexual predator spirit in the second photo,” said Twitter user Adrian.

Torino lost the match 1-0, which was perhaps some karmic retribution for aligning itself with someone like Spacey.