Soccer world blasts horrible USA uniforms

Just a few months ago, the United States Men’s National Team competed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they advanced to the knockout round before they were eliminated by a loss to the Netherlands. And while the team itself had a strong performance in the tournament, fans were certainly not happy about the uniforms they were wearing. And it doesn’t look like that will be changing for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, either.

On Monday afternoon, Footy Headlines shared some leaked information about the Nike USA 2023 home kit that the USWNT will wear in the 2023 FIFA World Cup, Revealing that it is expected to have a “blobs of paint” design, which the outlet shared in a mock-up on their Twitter account.

🎨🖌️🔫 The USA 2023 Women’s World Cup home kit probably features a one-of-a-kind design that was described to us as “blobs of paint” pic.twitter.com/1x0Zo8dQmO — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 23, 2023

“We can leak new information about the Nike USA 2023 home jersey,” Footy Headlines shared on Monday. “It probably features a one-of-a-kind design that was described to us as ‘blobs of paint’. Based on official leaked Nike graphics, our illustration should be very close to the final kit. Stay tuned as we hope to receive confirmation about the design.”

Upon seeing the leak, it’s safe to say that the soccer world was not exactly happy about the new uniform design and people had plenty to say about them on Twitter.

The four gold stars are really cute at least https://t.co/WDHVtNcuhd — Maggie Yan 🌷 (@maggiemyan) January 23, 2023

it replaces the current white kit but at what cost 😐 https://t.co/tTo9FKvshD — Mickey (@pressi_711) January 23, 2023

this is how you treat your World Cup Champs smh https://t.co/jyOw4lR3qR — Lauren (@njdlauren) January 23, 2023

For the love of god … bring back either the Rocket Pops, the Waldo, or simply the red-white-and-blue sash. This should not be so complicated, nor should ever USA jersey look so dumb https://t.co/cAux7VLTOh — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) January 23, 2023

Nike is getting so lazy. https://t.co/0kuIlQWlnE — Matt Rushing (@matrushing02) January 23, 2023

The USWNT is slated to get one exclusive kit for the 2023 World Cup. So, it looks like that is… the white kit, which would mean the current blue kit stays. https://t.co/AWShXADEZT — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) January 23, 2023

Hopefully, United States fans are happier with the team’s performance in the upcoming tournament than they are with the kit they’ll be wearing.

