Soccer Wins OVC Opener Behind Swift’s Goal and Gibbs’ Clean Sheet

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Morehead State soccer team kicked off OVC play on a high note Sunday, as a clean sheet from Erin Gibbs and a goal from Colleen Swift capped off a gritty win over Southern Indiana. Following the win, Head Coach Chris Fox shared his thoughts on the team’s outing.

“Girls really really showed a lot of desire and courage today. It wasn’t pretty at times and we didn’t play how we wanted to, but we dug in and got gritty, made things happen, got a goal and came away with the result.”

Colleen Swift provided the early goal that proved to be all Morehead State needed offensively in the win, as her original shot was saved by the USI keeper, but deflected right back to her foot allowing Swift to give the Eagles the lead.

Defense played a big part in the win, as Anna Lohrer , Madelyn Mozeleski , Natalie Ledin , Madison Feldhaus and company stopped many USI chances before they reached the keeper. USI only had one shot in the first half, and eight overall.

Freshman goalkeeper Erin Gibbs registered her first career shutout in her first Collegiate start in the win, making three saves. Gibbs appeared in last week’s loss to Cincinnati and kept the Bearcats off the board with four saves in the second half.

Morehead State held the advantage in shots 11-8 and shots on goal 7-3. USI held a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.

MSU gets the week off before hitting the road for a match next Sunday at OVC Rival UT Martin.