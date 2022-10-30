Soccer wins from behind – Royal Purple

UW-Whitewater men’s soccer (12-6-1) defeated UW-Platteville (12-4-2) 3-2 in a highly competitive game Friday night at Robert Fiskum Field. The Warhawks were able to maintain possession of the Shaymus Guinn Cup for the fourth straight year in front of 143 fans.

The Shaymus Guinn Cup is played annually in honor of Warhawks head Coach Tony Guinn’s son who passed away at age 11 of Pediatric cancer and Chemotherapy induced leukemia.

“It means a lot to retain the cup. I cherish it. Win, lose or draw I love my team and how hard they play to honor my son,” Guinn said.

Platteville struck first with a goal in the 11th minute when sophomore forward Lucas Godon scored after receiving a pass from freshman midfielder Danny Gutzwiller.

At the half the Warhawks trailed 1-0 despite having more shots than Platteville. Warhawk senior goalkeeper Jake King fended off two Pioneer shots and broke up a handful of plays.

Whitewater came out with a quick score to tie the game at the start of the second half, courtesy of sophomore defender Zack Kristy. However the tie was broken less than two minutes later as Platteville’s sophomore midfielder Konrad Ziaja scored.

The Warhawks went on to score two goals in the final fifteen minutes of play to secure their hold on the cup. The equalizer came on a header from senior forward Jalen Holley, the game winner was scored by senior defender Matthew Waters.

King ended the game with three saves, holding Platteville to two goals on eight shots. The Warhawks scored three goals off ten shots.

Playing from behind was a challenge for the Warhawks, but they kept their heads in the game and were able to win a back and forth battle.

“We just knew it was a big game, we had heart and kept going at it, never backed down,” Holley said.

Holley was one of seven Seniors honored after the team’s final regular season game as the team celebrated senior day with their fans.

“Always elated when you can win your last game at home when it’s senior day, and it’s the Shaymus Guinn Cup which we retain for the fourth year in a row and it’s a big rivalry game versus Platteville,” Guinn said.

The Warhawks will travel to Sailsbury, Maryland, for the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Championship. The first round will be held Nov. 3 and the Championship is slated for Nov. 6.