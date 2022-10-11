Soccer: Willmar boys get top seed in Section 6AA – West Central Tribune

The Willmar boys soccer team earned the top seed in Section 6AA, as expected.

The Cardinals played No. 8 Rockford/Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at 2 pm Saturday at Willmar High School in the 6AA quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Willmar girls soccer team received the sixth seed in Section 6AA and opened tournament play at 5 pm Wednesday at No. 3 Zimmerman.

Here are the complete girls first-round pairings. All matches are 5 pm Wednesday,

* Well. 8 Princeton (1-15) at No. 1 Monticello (12-2-2)

* Well. 5 Becker (4-11) at No. 4 Big Lake (8-4-3)

* Well. 7 Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake (3-13) at No. 2 St. Francis (12-4)

* Well. 6 Willmar (3-12-1) at No. 3 Zimmerman (10-4-1)

Cardinals junior forward Becca Dawson passes the ball during a match against St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Willmar High School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The semifinals are set for 5 pm Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the high seed. The Championship is 5 pm Thursday, Oct. 20 at a neutral site.

Willmar and Zimmerman did not play this season. Becker moved ahead of Willmar in the QRF power rankings used to help determine seedings at Minnesota-Scores.Net because the Bulldogs beat the Cardinals 1-0 during the regular season.

Here are the complete boys first-round pairings. All matches are Saturday,

* Well. 8 Rockford/Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (0-13-1) at No. 1 Willmar (13-2-1), 2 p.m

* Well. 5 Becker (6-8) at No. 4 Monticello (6-8-2), noon

* Well. 7 Zimmerman (2-12) at No. 2 St. Francis (9-7), 1 p.m

* Well. 6 Big Lake (2-12-1) at No. 3 Princeton (9-6-1), 1 p.m

The semifinals are Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the high seed. Starting times have yet to be determined. The section final is Thursday, Oct. 20 at a neutral site.

Willmar and Rockford/HLWW did not play during the year. If the Cardinals win, they would meet the Becker/Monticello winner. Willmar beat Monticello 1-0 on Aug. 27 and defeated Becker 2-1 on Oct. 1. The Cardinals met No. 3 Princeton on Sept. 10 and beat the Tigers, 4-3. Princeton’s the only other team Willmar met in the section.

The state soccer tournament begins Oct. 25 at various sites around the state. The state semifinals and championship are Nov. 1-4 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.