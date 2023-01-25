Soccer Welcomes Seven Newcomers – University of Houston Athletics

HOUSTON – University of Houston Soccer Head Coach Jaime Frias has officially announced the transfer signings of goalkeeper Olivia Dietrich Defenders Alexis Fowlkes and Hailey Stodden midfielders Bri Hilsenteger and Juliet Moore along with forwards Ramsey Davis and Amanda Walsh .

“This group embodies the core values ​​of our program and most importantly are committed to helping our team excel on and off the field,” Frias said. “They’re all team players with the Mindset of serving the team in our pursuit of excellence. On the field, they will address some of the needs left vacant by our graduating class. They each carry a special quality with them, which will enhance our style of play is on both sides of the ball.”

Of the seven newest commitments, six come to Houston from Power 5 institutions including Colorado, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech.

With this group of seven and the group of seven announced in the fall, the Cougars will be adding 14 student-athletes to the 2023 roster after losing seven Seniors this past season. For information on the Cougars’ previous seven signees, click here.

Ramsey Davis

Tulsa, Okla.

Junior | Forward

Be Miss

YOU ARE MISSED

Spent three seasons with the Rebels… Appeared in 56 matches and started in 39 matches… Logged 3,029 minutes… Tallied seven goals and seven assists, including one goal in the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

CLUB/ODP

Played for IMG Academy Development Academy… Named to the ODP Regional Team.

HIGH SCHOOL

A four-time letterwinner at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma… Helped lead Bishop Kelley to the Oklahoma 5A State Championship as a freshman and state Finals as a sophomore… Named to the TopDrawerSoccer All-State team as a sophomore… Named All-District, All-Word and All-VYPE Oklahoma sophomore year… Earned All-District honors as a freshman… Transferred to IMG Academy for junior season… 100 percent start rate as a senior… Team leader in assists … Member of National Honor Society.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Daniel and Dana Davis… Enjoys shopping, spending time with her dog and all things Stitch… Aspires to play overseas… Wants to pursue a job in sports Journalism or sports broadcasting.

Olivia Dietrich

Broomfield, Colorado

Freshman | Goalkeeper

Texas Tech

AT TEXAS TECH

Did not compete as a freshman.

CLUB SOCCER

Played for Real Colorado National… Led Squad to an ECNL national quarterfinals appearance.

HIGH SCHOOL

Lettered at Holy Family High School in Broomfield, Colorado… Named 4A Player of the Year and a First-Team All-State selection.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Julie and Tom Dietrich… Has two siblings, Katie and Zach… Majoring in Biology with aspirations to study dentistry.

Alexis Fowlkes

The Woodlands, Texas

Sophomore | Defender

Texas Tech

AT TEXAS TECH

Spent two seasons with the Red Raiders… Played in 17 matches… Logged 205 minutes.

CLUB SOCCER

Played for Houston Dynamo Dash Youth under Head Coach Omar Morales… Led team to Developmental Academy cup finishing in the top eight.

HIGH SCHOOL

Three-year letterwinner at Tomball High School under Coach Tori Parsons… Received National Honor Society and top 10% honors.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Willie and Mandi Fowlkes… Has two sisters, Caroline and Emily… father Willie, played soccer at St. Andrews Presbyterian College… Plans to study Pre-Law or Business.

Bri Hilsenteger

Austin, Texas

Sophomore | Midfielder

Pittsburgh

AT PITT

Spent two seasons with the Panthers… Played in 32 matches, started in two games… Logged 662 minutes… Notched three goals.

CLUB SOCCER

Played for Lonestar SC for 11 years and for Lonestar in the WPSL three seasons… Member of the Austin Elite UWS and La Academia, an indoor semi pro team for two seasons… Participated in US training Camps in College Station, Texas.

HIGH SCHOOL

Did not play soccer at school… Served as Captain of the track team for four years.

PERSONAL

Daughter of David Hilsenteger and Bobbi Crittenden… Has an older sister, Ashton… Father played soccer at Midwestern State and Warner Pacific in addition to playing semi pro for The Fever and training with Tottenham in England… Cousin, Anna, plays soccer at Boise State… Cousin, Nick, plays football at Linfield College… Cousin, Celia, runs cross country at Baylor.

Juliet Moore

Dallas, Texas

Sophomore | Midfielder

Mississippi State

AT MISSISSIPPI STATE

Spent two seasons with the Bulldogs… Appeared in 24 matches, scoring one goal… Played 505 minutes.

CLUB

Played club soccer for the Sting Soccer Club of Dallas, coached by Tatu Pecorari… 2016 US Youth Soccer National Champion, 2017 ECNL U16 National Finalist, 2019 USSDA U17 National Champion, and three-time Dallas International Cup Champions… Previously played for the Solar Soccer Club and the D’Feeters Soccer Club… 2x United Soccer Coaches’ All-Academic Team Award.

HIGH SCHOOL

Coached by Darrin Hedges at Ursuline Academy of Dallas… State Champions in 2018 and 2021… Served as Captain of the Bears in the 2019-20 and the 2020-21 seasons… Named First Team All-District in 2019, Second Team All-District in 2018 and 2020… Selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team in 2020.

PERSONAL

Daughter of William and Susan Moore… Nickname is “LJ” for “Little Juliet”, given when she was six years old playing on a team two years older than her… Father, William, ran cross country and track at Rice … Has two sisters, Caroline and Natalie… Majoring in kinesiology.

Hailey Stodden

Broomfield, Colorado

Graduate | Defender

Colorado

AT COLORADO

Spent two seasons with the Buffaloes… Played in 18 matches… Logged 733 minutes… Recorded one assist.

AT UTAH

Spent two seasons with the Utes… Played in 40 matches, started every game over both seasons… recorded one goal and four assists… 2018 PAC-12 All-Freshman Team.

HIGH SCHOOL

The No. 9 forward in the country according to TopDrawerSoccer out of Broomfield High School… Scored 32 goals to lead the state for the second-straight year and dished out 10 assists during her senior year… Finished her career with to 87 goals and 35 assists… Named the BoCoPreps, Front Range League, 5A and Gatorade State Player of the Year… Also garnered NSCAA All-State honors and selected to participate with the US U18 Women’s National Team… Selected to the 2018 USA Today/American Family All-USA First Team as well as the United Soccer Coaches and TopDrawerSoccer All-American teams… BHS Honor roll.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Chris and Wendi Stodden… Has two siblings, Lindsey and Zach… Brother is a two-time All-American Wrestler at Nebraska-Kearney.

Amanda Walsh

Plano, Texas

Sophomore | Forward

Central Arkansas

AT CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Spent the last two seasons with the Bears… Played in 34 total matches, started eight in 2022… Logged 1,360 minutes… Registered a goal and two assists over two seasons.

CLUB SOCCER

Walsh won the SuperCopa and North Texas State Cup in 2016… Champions League Champions during the 2016-2017 season… Won the LHGCL Division 1 along with the SRPL from 2016-2018… In 2018, Walsh played a key role in winning the Southern Regional Final and in 2019 qualified for ECNL Champions League.

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Plano Senior High School… Four-year Letterman at Plano Senior.

PERSONAL

Daughter of Mike and Tammy Walsh… Lists mother, Tammy, as biggest influence… Enjoys soccer and spending time with family and friends… Majoring in Kinesiology in hopes of Pursuing a career as a physical therapist.

