Soccer Welcomes No. 21 Mississippi State to Walton, Sept. 30

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri soccer team stays at home to welcome No. 21 Mississippi State to Columbia Friday, Sept. 30. The game is scheduled for 7 pm at Walton Soccer Stadium.

Mizzou (4-5-1) comes off a tough week with losses to both LSU (2-1) and Vanderbilt (2-0). Meanwhile, Mississippi State (9-0-2) has yet to lose in 2022, most recently topping Texas A&M (1-0) and LSU (3-2).

DANGEROUS DOBBS

Sophomore Kylie Dobbs continues to be an Offensive force coming off the bench. Dobbs scored her third goal of the season and second in back-to-back games at LSU, Sept. 22. The forward scored in the 34th minute, seven minutes after coming into the game. The goal came off an assist from junior Jenna Bartels and gave the Squad a 1-0 at halftime.

The sophomore leads the team with three goals and six points. Moreover, Dobbs is tied for fifth in points (4) and points per game (1.33) during league play in the Southeastern Conference.

NATIONWIDE

Mizzou has been putting the pressure on the opposition this season, earning 7.50 corner kicks per game, a number that is ninth in the Nation and third in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers most recently took six Corners against Vanderbilt, Sept. 25.

LAST TIME OUT

The majority of the contest against Vanderbilt Sunday, Sept. 25 was spent in a 0-0 deadlock. It wasn’t until the 87th minute that the Commodores scored to take the lead, and followed with a last-second goal in the 89th minute.

The Tigers saw a shot from freshman Elena Zuchowski ring off the top woodwork in the 81st minute, as well as shots on goal from Classmate Keegan Good and sophomore Milena Fischer but were unable to get by Vanderbilt’s keeper. Missouri fell 2-0 and dropped to 1-2 in SEC action.

ALL-TIME: Mississippi State

Mizzou holds an all-time record of 4-3-1 against Mississippi State. Furthermore, the Tigers have not topped the Bulldogs since Sept. 25, 2016, when they earned an overtime 2-1 win in Starkville, Miss.

LAST MEETING: The Bulldogs

The last meeting between the Tigers and Bulldogs ended in a 1-1 stalemate, Oct. 24, 2020. Mizzou dominated possession in the beginning of the match, culminating in a goal from former Tiger Macy Trujillo in the 38th minute. Mississippi State evened the score in the 57th minute and ultimately forced the contest to overtime. The two teams would play through 110 minutes without a clear-cut winner, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

ALL-TIME: SEC

Mizzou soccer is in its 27th season of competition and has accumulated an overall record of 58-78-15 against Southeastern Conference teams. The Tigers have seen the most success versus Kentucky, holding a 9-3-1 record.

Moreover, since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012 it has totaled a record of 45-51-11 against league competition.

RANKED OPPOSITION

As it stands, Mizzou has four opponents on its 2022 schedule ranked by United Soccer Coaches. The Tigers played then-No. 1 North Carolina, Sept. 1, at home, and No. 23 Auburn, Sept. 16. The Squad challenges No. 21 Mississippi State, Sept. 30. At the end of the season, Missouri takes on No. 22 South Carolina (Oct. 27) in Columbia, SC

UPSET WATCH

The Tigers never shy away from taking on ranked opponents and love to play spoiler. Under Head Coach Stefanie Golan , Mizzou is 2-3 when playing an opponent ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25. Additionally, they have already upset one Southeastern Conference opponent this season, topping the former No. 23 Auburn Tigers, 1-0, Sept. 16.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

For the remaining home games this season, Mizzou will honor a senior prior to each match. The ceremony will take place on the field 15 minutes before kickoff.

This week, the Tigers will Honor Jadyn Easley . The four-year forward from Ozark, Missouri has been the definition of consistency for the Tigers, playing in more than 10 games in each of her four years at Mizzou. The senior has collected four assists and three goals in over 2300 minutes. A highlight game for Easley came last year when she scored two goals, including the golden goal, to lift the Tigers over Florida in overtime.

FOLLOWING THE TIGERS

The contests against LSU and Vanderbilt can both be streamed on SEC Network+. Fans can also follow along on live stats, found on MUTigers.com, or Twitter by following @MizzouSoccer.

UP NEXT

The Tigers hit the road to Knoxville, Tenn. to take on the Volunteers Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. CT. Mizzou then returns home for a Matchup with Florida Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. CT.