Soccer Welcomes Mercer in SoCon Opener Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Southern Conference portion of the Chattanooga Mocs Women’s soccer slate kicks off Friday. The Mocs will host the Mercer Bears Friday at the UTC Sports Complex at 7:00 pm

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

vs. the Mercer Bears

Time: 7:00 p.m

Site: Chattanooga | UTC Sports Complex

There will NOT be streaming video for the match due to a scheduling conflict. Live stats will be available online at GoMocs.com on the Women’s soccer schedule page.

Admission to all Chattanooga Mocs home soccer matches is FREE unless otherwise indicated.

Clear bag policy is in effect for all Mocs home matches.

CHATTANOOGA vs. MERCER

The series is even at 5-5-2 overall and 2-5-2 in the SoCon regular season since the Bears joined the league in 2014. In Chattanooga, the Mocs lead the series 4-1-1.

LAST MEETING

The last time the two teams met was Oct. 3 last year in Macon. The Bears won the match 1-0 in regulation.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (2-3-2, 0-0-0)

The Mocs closed out the non-conference season with a 6-0 loss at No. 11 Alabama. The loss snapped a four-game unbeaten streak with two wins and two losses. UTC is averaging 1.14 goals and 9.9 shots per game. Freshman Clarissa Salinas leads the team in goals and points and is tied for the team lead with Classmate Caroline Richvalsky for assists. Richvalsky is second on the team in scoring. Freshman Caroline Ekern has made five starts in goal with a record of 2-1-2. She has given up nine goals for a 1.57 goals against average and has 18 saves (.667 saves percentage). She has one shutout on the year.

ABOUT MERCER (5-2-2, 0-0-0)

The Bears lead the SoCon at 5-2-2 overall and are ninth in the country for goals scored with 28 on the year. With 3.11 goals per game, the Bears are ranked 13thth in the country. Mercer leads the SoCon in points, goals, assists and corners. Kendall Cook is 16th in the NCAA in points per game (1.89). She has 17 points on six goals and five assists. She is one of three Bears in the SoCon Top 10 for points. Lana Whitfield is tied for fifth (1.12) and Sydney Farr is tied for seventh (1.00). Whitfield and Farr are tied for third in the SoCon for goals with four while Jada Moorman, Aliah Kitchens and Nicole Icen each have three.