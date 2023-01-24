Soccer, Weightlifting start postseason play, basketball final weeks

The offseason has officially started for Marion County winter sports. Boys soccer is on a week-long hiatus as thoses teams tune up their game plans for district play.

Girls soccer will take the pitch Friday beginning their postseason journey. Vanguard and Forest look like title contenders after last week’s regular-season finale rivalry game.

Girls basketball is in its final stretch as teams look to secure wins to secure higher seeds in their upcoming district tournaments. Boys basketball is not far behind as time expires on their regular-season action.

Can’t make a game? No problem. Visit this page every day for updates on your favorite teams and sports. We’ll track down all the action so you don’t have to.

Email your results and highlights, and schedule changes, to [email protected]

