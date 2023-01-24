Soccer, Weightlifting start postseason play, basketball final weeks

The offseason has officially started for Marion County winter sports. Boys soccer is on a week-long hiatus as thoses teams tune up their game plans for district play.

Girls soccer will take the pitch Friday beginning their postseason journey. Vanguard and Forest look like title contenders after last week’s regular-season finale rivalry game.

Girls basketball is in its final stretch as teams look to secure wins to secure higher seeds in their upcoming district tournaments. Boys basketball is not far behind as time expires on their regular-season action.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday, Jan 25

Citrus at Belleview, 6 p.m

Dunnellon at Crystal River. 6 p.m

Trinity Catholic at Newberry, 4 p.m

Thursday, Jan. 26

West Port at West Orange

Friday. January 27

North Marion at Lake Weir, 5 p.m

Forest vs. TBD 7 p.m

Boys Soccer

Wednesday, Jan 25

Apopka at West Port

Thursday, Jan 26

Southlake at Forest

Leesburg at Vanguard

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan 23

Ocala Christian at Redeemer Christian, 4 p.m

First Assembly Christian Academy at Hart 2 Hart Academy, 6 p.m

Citrus at Belleview, 7:30 p.m

Tuesday, Jan 24

Taylor at Redeemer Christian, 6 p.m

St. John Lutheran at First Academy, 6 p.m

Suwannee at Trinity Catholic, 7:30 p.m

The Villages at Forest, 7:30 p.m

Dunnellon at West Port, 7:30 p.m

Eastside at North Marion, 7:30 p.m

Southland Christian at Vanguard, 7:30 p.m

Wednesday. Jan 25

Lake Weir at North Marion, 7:30 p.m

Thursday, Jan 26

West Port at Newberry, 7:30 p.m

Friday, Jan 27

HEART at Cornerstone Academy, 6 p.m

St. John Lutheran at Cedar Key, 6:30 p.m

Lake Weir at West Port, 7 p.m

Belleview at Trinity Catholic, 7:30 p.m

North Marion at Forest, 7:30 p.m

Dunnellon at Zephyrhills, 7:30 p.m

Saturday, Jan 28

Lake Weir at Belleview, 2 p.m

Trinity Catholic neutral tournament

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan 23

Riverside Christian at Redeemer Christian, 5:30 p.m

HEART at Christian Learning Academy, 5:30 p.m

Hawthorne at Forest, 6 p.m

Lake Weir at The Villages, 7:30 p.m

Tuesday, Jan 24

Ocala Christian at Meadowbrook Academy, 4 p.m

St. John Lutheran at First Academy, 4:30 p.m

Trinity Catholic at Hawthorne, 7 p.m

Wednesday. Jan 25

Belleview at Forest, 7 p.m

Eastside at North Marion, 4:30 p.m

Thursday, Jan 26

HEART at St. John Lutheran, 5 p.m

Dunnellon at Belleview, 6 p.m

Bradford at Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m

Forest at North Marion, 6 p.m

Citrus at Lake Weir, 6 p.m

Buchholz at Vanguard, 7 p.m

Friday, Jan 27

St. John Lutheran at Cedar Key, 5:30 p.m

Lake Weir at Umatilla, 6 p.m

Saturday, Jan 28

Wrestling

Friday, Jan 27

Forest at Flagler Rotary at Flagler High School

Saturday, Jan 28

Belleview at Crystal River Tournament

Forest at Flagler Rotary at Flagler High School

Girls Weightlifting

Thursday, Jan 26

Belleview, Vanguard, North Marion at Lecanto district tournament