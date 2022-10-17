Soccer, volleyball sectionals begin next week

PREBLE COUNTY — The postseason for boys’ and girls’ soccer and volleyball will begin next week.

County teams learned their path to the state on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Volleyball

In Division II, Southwestern Buckeye League West Champion Eaton is the No. 3 seed in the Lebanon Sectional and will play either No. 5 Wilmington or No. 8 Oakwood in the Sectional final at 3 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lebanon High School. The Winner moves on to the district semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to play either No. 2 Fenwick, No. 12 Thurgood Marshall or No. 13 Franklin at 7 p.m

In the Brookville Division III sectional, Western Ohio Athletic Conference Champion Preble Shawnee (20-1) is the No. 3 seed in the North 3 upper bracket and will play No. 18 Springfield Northeastern on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 pm The Winner will meet either No. 8 Anna or No. 15 Milton-Union in the Sectional final on Monday, Oct. 24.

The district semifinal is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26 against either No. 5 Alter, No. 7 Brookville, No. 13 Dayton Christian, or No. 14 Houston.

In the North 2 upper bracket, Tri-County North (0-20) is the No. 22 seed and received a bye into the Sectional final where the Panthers will meet either No. 6 Tri-Village or No. 16 Springfield Shawnee on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 pm The district semifinal is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 7:30 pm to be played against No. 1 Versailles, No. 9 Greeneview, No. 11 Dixie or No. 20 Greenon.

In the Arcanum Division IV sectional, No. 16 National Trail (9-11) received a bye into the North 1 lower bracket Sectional final and will play either No. 6 Southeastern or No. 13 Ansonia on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m

In the North 1 upper bracket, Twin Valley South (6-15) is the No. 20 seed and will take on No. 3 Jackson Center on Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 pm The Winner Advances to the Sectional final on Oct. 19 to play No. 19 Emmanuel Christian.

The North 1 district semifinal is slated for Monday, Oct. 24 at 5:30

Boys’ soccer

Eaton (10-4-1) earned the No. 6 seed in the Division II Central Sectional and will open tournament play at home.

The Eagles will host No. 10 Valley View on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 pm in the Central 1 Upper Bracket first round.

The Winner will travel to No. 3 Chaminade Julienne on Thursday, Oct. 20 for a Sectional final.

The district semifinal is slated for Monday, Oct. 24 at Brookville to be played against either No. 4 Hamilton Badin, No. 5 Bellbrook or No. 12 Franklin.

In Division III, Twin Valley South (5-7-4) earned the No. 16 seed in the North 1 bracket and will host Miami Valley on Monday, Oct. 17.

The Winner will travel to top-seed Legacy Christian on Oct. 20 for a Sectional final.

The district semifinal will be held on Monday, Oct. 24 and will be played against either No. 1 Greeneview, No. 13 West Liberty-Salem or No. 19 Calvary Christian.

Preble Shawnee (2-11-3) is the No. 20 seed and will travel to No. 15 Springfield Northeastern on Monday, Oct. 17 in the North 3 bracket opening round.

The Winner will travel to No. 3 Miami East for the Sectional final on Oct. 20. The district semifinal is slated for Monday, Oct. 27 to be played against either No. 5 Dayton Christian or No. 25 Catholic Central.

In the North 5 Sectional bracket, Tri-County North (2-13-1) is the No. 21 seed and received a first-round bye. The Panthers will either travel to No. 2 Yellow Springs or host No. 26 Middletown Christian for the Sectional final on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The district semifinal is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24 and will be played against either No. 12 Emmanuel Christian or No. 14 Newtons.

Girls’ soccer

In the Division II Central sectional, Eaton (4-9-1) is the No. 10 seed in the Central 1 bracket and will open at home.

The Eagles will host No. 13 Belmont on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Winner Advances to the Sectional final to play No. 1 Waynesville on Saturday, Oct. 22. The district semifinal game is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25 to be played against No. 3 Oakwood, No. 6 Chaminade Julienne, No. 7 Franklin or No. 9 Fenwick.

In Division III, Western Ohio Athletic Conference Champion Preble Shawnee (13-2-1) is the No. 14 seed and will host No. 15 Dayton Christian in a North 4 upper bracket first round contest. The Winner will travel to No. 7 Botkins for a Sectional final match up on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m

The district semifinal is set for Oct. 25 against either No. 9 Anna or No. 25 Yellow Springs.

In the North 1 upper bracket, No. 24 National Trail (3-11-1) received a bye and will play either at No. 3 Miami East or No. 22 Springfield Shawnee on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m

In the North 1 lower bracket, Twin Valley South (7-5-4) is the No. 21 seed and will travel to No. 5 Bethel on Tuesday, Oct. 18 for a first-round match up. The Winner Advances to the Sectional final on Oct. 22 to play at No. 4 Lehman Catholic at 3 p.m

In the North 2 upper bracket, Tri-County North is the No. 19 seed and will host Springfield Northeastern on Oct. 18. The Winner moves on to face second-seed Alter on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m

The district semifinal is scheduled for Oct. 25 to play either No. 12 Milton-Union, No. 16 Newton or No. 17 Catholic Central.

The postseason begins next week for county boys' and girls' soccer teams. Sectional tournaments for the county's five volleyball teams begin next week headlined by league champions Eaton and Preble Shawnee.

