Soccer uses Trinity Byars’ 11th goal to top Baylor, 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday night in front of the second-largest crowd (3,130) of the season at Mike A. Myers Stadium, sophomore forward Trinity Byars scored her Big 12 Conference-leading 11th goal of the year to power Texas soccer (8-1-3, 2-0-1 Big 12 Conference) past Baylor (2-6-2, 0-2-0 Big 12 Conference) , 1-0.

Texas Match Notes

Texas stretched its program record Big 12 Conference regular-season unbeaten streak to 12 consecutive matches (8-0-4) dating back to the start of the 2021 league campaign.

Texas improved its 2022 unbeaten streak to 10 matches (7-0-3) dating back to Aug. 28 against Florida.

Byars’ goal was her Big 12 Conference-leading 11th of the year, just one from tying her career high of 12 goals established during her 2021 freshman campaign. The 11 goals are good for a tie for seventh in a single season in Texas program history (alongside Carol Finch – 1996).

Tonight’s attendance of 3,130 trailed only the 3,264 fans against North Carolina for the most this season at Mike A. Myers Stadium and marked the 10th largest Texas crowd in program history.

Graduate goalkeeper Savannah Madden made a season-high nine saves while registering her 21st career Solo shutout (fourth in Texas career history).

Fifth-year senior midfielder Emma Regan started her 70th consecutive match Tonight against Baylor.

started her 70th consecutive match Tonight against Baylor. Texas now leads its all-time series over Baylor by a 17-9-5 total, including 9-3-2 in matches contested in Austin.

Texas is now 42-4-6 since the start of the 2018 season when scoring first in a match and 6-0-3 in such contests in 2022.

Baylor out-shot Texas by a 14-11 total, including 9-4 in shots on goal, while UT led 4-1 on corners.

The Details

Texas’ offense created the first scoring opportunity of the match off a corner kick just 2:01 in. On the feed towards the top of the 18-yard box, sophomore defender EmJ Cox leapt above her marker to drive a header on frame. Byars nearly managed a quick flick deflection on the ball on the way by, but the shot rolled straight into the waiting arms of Baylor goalkeeper Lauren Traywick.

The Bears forced UT’s Graduate goalkeeper into action at 4:48 as Blythe Obar blasted a 17-yard effort from the top left corner of the box straight to Savannah Madden for the first of her season-high nine saves.

During the 12th minute, a quick Texas break up pitch ended with Regan firing high of the bar from 15 yards out on the left side.

Longhorns sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin got into action during the 23rd minute as the Rockville Centre, NY, product tried to Bend a 22-yard effort into the upper right 90 only to have her shot drift just outside the post.

The Burnt Orange & White had a solid chance for a breakthrough off a long throw-in from fifth-year senior defender Cameron Brooks at 24:30. On the delivery from the left sideline into the middle of the 18, fifth-year senior forward Mackenzie McFarland settled the ball and fired a shot from eight yards out. Unfortunately, the ball was slightly deflected and rolled in towards Traywick for a save.

Texas’ breakthrough eventually came at the 27:08 mark through more personal Byars Offensive brilliance. The Richardson, Texas, native took possession about 35 yards out and dribbled her way through several Baylor Defenders before driving a 12-yard shot into the lower right corner to make it 1-0.

Shimkin had a good opportunity to add to the UT advantage at 31:00, but her volleyed 14-yard try off a cross from the left wing ventured over the cross bar.

Possession switched towards Baylor’s favor over the final 10 minutes or so of the opening half as Olivia Mack had a shot blocked in the 34th minute.

During the 40th minute, all the BU pressure almost paid off with an equalizer. Elizabeth Kooiman started things for the Bears by hitting a 17-yard shot on frame that Madden leapt to tip up-and-over the cross bar. Off the ensuing corner, Kayley Ables got up high to rattle an eight-yard header off the left post. The shot deflected straight back to Ables, but a follow-up shot off her knee popped straight up and over the woodwork.

Out of the Halftime break, Baylor carried over its late pressure into the second stanza, but the Texas defense continued to hold firm while continuously clearing its lines.

Kooiman managed the first shot for either team in the second half by launching an 18-yard shot straight to Madden at the 58:42 mark.

Maddie Algya tried her luck from 22 yards out at 60:18, but also struck her attempt directly at the Texas net minder.

Texas finally began to settle into the second half around the 60th minute, but Baylor still continued firing away from distance.

Off quick breaks up field, BU’s Gabby Mueller shot high of frame at 67:18 while Kooiman drove a 20-yard attempt right to Madden.

Sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Miller got the Longhorns on the board shot-wise in the second half by having a 22-yard Strike blocked and cleared at 73:46.

After Baylor’s Ashley Merrill missed high from 17 yards out in the 80th minute, Texas came close to finding a second goal. Freshman midfielder Olivia Ahern got possession and struck a shot from 23 yards out only to watch Traywick leap and tip the try over the cross bar.

With Texas working hard down the stretch to Burn time, Baylor got two more Kooiman shots at 84:37 and 88:16, but both traveled straight into Madden’s waiting arms.

During the final minute, the Bears attempted one more up field push, but were thwarted by an off side flag.