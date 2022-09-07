Soccer Tulsa Bound for Two

Oklahoma Tulsa Oral Roberts

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma soccer team continues its 2022 season this weekend with a pair of matches in Tulsa. The Sooners (1-2-2) meet Tulsa (3-2-1) on Thursday night at 7 pm CT before a 5 pm CT match at Oral Roberts (3-2-1) on Sunday.

Sooner fans in the 918 can get tickets to Thursday’s match at Tulsa via the Golden Hurricane’s website. Sunday’s match at ORU is free admission. Thursday’s game can be seen on ESPN+ while Sunday’s Matchup at ORU will be streamed on ORU Sports Network.

The Sooners continue their non-conference slate with the pair of matches against in-state foes. OU went 1-0-1 in their two games last week, knocking off previously-unbeaten North Texas on their home field in Denton before battling to a 1-1 draw with No. 15 SMU in Norman on Sunday.

Seniors Bri Amos and Emma Hawkins pace OU with two goals a piece, while sophomores Leonie Weber and Bailey Wesco have each found the back of the net once in 2022. Freshman Alexis Washington leads all Sooners with three assists while Amos has a team-best five points. Hawkins and Weber lead OU with 11 shots each in the early season. In goal, senior keeper Makinzie Short has started all five matches and has made 24 saves.

WEEK FOUR STORYLINES

• Gaining Momentum: The Sooners have responded after a 0-2-1 start by beating a previously-unbeaten North Texas Squad on their home field in Denton, and going toe-to-toe with No. 15 SMU last Sunday, resulting in a 1-1 draw in Norman. OU is putting 46% of its shots on goal and averaging nearly 13 shots per game.

• Hawkins Named Big 12 Offensive POTW: After goals in back-to-back games, including one game-winner, OU senior forward Emma Hawkins was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Hawkins netted the game-winner in bicycle fashion at UNT before finding the equalizer to help OU secure a point in a 1-1 draw with No. 15 SMU.

• Preseason Picks: Oklahoma was picked sixth in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll after a seventh-place finish in 2021. The Sooners received one first-place vote in this year’s poll.

NEW FACES

New faces have been on display for OU in 2022 as the Sooners have 18 newcomers: 14 true freshmen and four transfers. The 2022 recruiting class ranked 11th in the country via Top Drawer Soccer and No. 1 in the Big 12. Seven true freshmen have already started for Coach Carr in 2022, and 13 of the 14 have seen playing time.

Three of the four transfers have played, led by Central Arkansas transfer Emma Hawkins who brought 34 career goals with her from her three years at UCA and is tied for the team lead with two goals in 2022. Makinzie Short has started all five games in goal and has 24 saves in the early season.

Senior transfer addition Emma Hawkins was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after tallying two goals last week.

KEY RETURNS

Fifth-year senior and high-point scorer from a season ago, Bri Amos , has picked up where she left off, leading OU with five points and tied with a team-best two goals. A season ago, the Tulsa product scored six goals, made five assists and racked up 17 points. She put 58% of her 46 shots on target and tallied a team-high three GWG. Second-year Sooners Leonie Weber , Bailey Wesco and Ella Pappas bring back a combined six goals, six assists and three GWG. Staples over the past few years in the midfield and on the defense, junior Cailey England (40 career starts) and sophomore Sheridan Michel (26 career starts), will look to continue their runs as Vital pieces to Carr’s squad.

Sophomore Bailey Wesco has made her presence felt coming off the bench for the Sooners in 2022, with one goal and nine shots, including four shots on goal.

UP NEXT

The Sooners continue their five-match road swing with a pair of games out East, going to East Tennessee State on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 pm CT prior to a match at Murray State in Murray, Ken., on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 am CT.

For updates and more information on Oklahoma Soccer, follow the Sooners on Twitter and Instagram (@OU_WSoccer) and like Oklahoma Soccer on Facebook.