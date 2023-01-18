Soccer: Tully Knoles Gets San Marcos Going in 7-1 Win Over Rio Mesa | Sports

Tully Knoles served up three assists in the first 15 minutes of the game as Channel League-leading San Marcos rolled to a 7-1 boys soccer win over Rio Mesa on Tuesday.

Knoles found Luke Sheffey on two separate runs and connected with Jose Ramirez. Leonel Olivo scored a 25-yard shot to the upper right corner and Favi Rosales scored a goal from outside the 18 yard box as well.

“Tully’s assists were outstanding,” said Coach Paul McLean. “They played two balls more than 40 yards to Sheffey in stride as he burst through the back line and added one more to Jose. Tully’s passing is simply next level. He was the key to our fast start.”

After the half, Rosales scored again and junior Kevin Sanchez beat the goalkeeper with a beautiful shot from the left side to the bottom left corner.

Rio Mesa scored on a break away combination to finish the game.

San Marcos improved to 9-0 in league and 10-1-2 overall.

“Joey Friedman was excellent at left back,” said McLean. “Robert Rosales and Armando Alaniz ran our midfield with composure and creativity.”

Dos Pueblos 1, Buena 1

Luka Jevremovic came off the bench and scored the game-tying goal for the Chargers on a header.

“His tremendous header really gave us the feeling we could compete for this thing,” said Coach Matt York.

Center back Ethan Foong played stellar defense for DP, said York. “He was an incredible defender all evening, playing their physicality and also matching speed when needed. They really had all facets working.”

Forward Fin Silver created some good looks at goal

“Their goalkeeper made a couple of great saves to keep him off the scoring sheet,” said York.

Dos Pueblos is 2-5-2 in league and 2-9-2 overall.

Laguna Blanca 3, Santa Clara 2

Freshmen Baylor Wilson and Beckett Smithy scored for the Owls, who improved to 4-0-1 in the Frontier League.

Wilson tallied two goals and Smthye had a goal and an assist, helping Laguna Blanca Rally from 1-0 Halftime deficit. Senior Franky Baron also picked up an assist.

Wilson scored on a cross from Smythe to tie the score in the 63rd minute.

“It wasn’t one of our better games, but we were able to get a win and keep us in the hunt for first place,” said Laguna Coach Rick Rodriguez.

Laguna Blanca is 7-1-2 on the season.

Santa Ynez 9, Orcutt Academy 0

Erik Salinas and Gabriel Beleski each scored two goals and five other Pirates tallied one in the lopsided win at Santa Ynez.

Rafael Beleski, Marco Andalon, Braeden Melville, Tyson González and Aiden Tapia were the other goal scorers.

The Beleskis are twins.

“I’ve enjoyed playing high school soccer with my twin brother this year,” said Rafael. “We both scored today which was great, and hopefully we can both continue getting goals, especially in crucial games.”

Danny Andalon and Tristan Amezcua each had three assists.

GIRLS

San Marcos 2, Rio Mesa 0

Leilani Venegas and Nicoli Oh scored the goals for San Marcos in a 2-0 girls soccer win over Rio Mesa on Tuesday.

The Royals improve to 3-4-2 in the Channel League.

Venegas tapped in a cross from Captain Maya Klanfer in the 32nd minute for the first goal.

Oh made it 2-0 in the second, finishing a pass from Caitlin Sparks.

San Marcos hosts Ventura on Thursday.

Laguna Blanca 4, Dunn 0

After a slow start, Natalie Bianchi, Alexandra Siegel and Jacqueline Richardson scored goals towards the end of the first half to spark the Owls to the Frontier League win at Girsh Park.

Richardson scored her second goal in the second half.

Goalkeeper Victoria Goldman earned the clean sheet.

The Owls improved their league record to 4-1.

Pacifica 3, Santa Barbara 1

Tania Vallecillo scored for the Dons in the Channel League match.

Vallecillo banged in a rebound of a free kick from Carolina Esparza.

“The girls played well, but just unlucky not to get out of the game with a tie,” said Coach Willie Sims.