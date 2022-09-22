Soccer Travels to UT Martin Sunday for First OVC Road Tilt

SCHEDULE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO)

MOREHEAD, Ky. – Following a gritty 1-0 win over Southern Indiana in its OVC opener, the Morehead State soccer team heads west this Sunday for an OVC Matchup with the Skyhawks of UT Martin, who open their OVC schedule Thursday.

Kickoff is set for 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, with both live stats and live streaming available.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Season Records Morehead State (4-4-1, 1-0 OVC) UT Martin (2-4-2, 0-0 OVC)



Last Five Matches & Current Streak Morehead State (3-1-1, W1) UT Martin (2-2-1, W1)



All-Time Series & Previous Meeting UT Martin leads the all-time series 15-11-2, and won the 2021 match 1-0 in Morehead.



NOTABLE