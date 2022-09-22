Soccer Travels to UT Martin Sunday for First OVC Road Tilt
MOREHEAD, Ky. – Following a gritty 1-0 win over Southern Indiana in its OVC opener, the Morehead State soccer team heads west this Sunday for an OVC Matchup with the Skyhawks of UT Martin, who open their OVC schedule Thursday.
Kickoff is set for 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, with both live stats and live streaming available.
INSIDE THE SERIES
- Season Records
- Morehead State (4-4-1, 1-0 OVC)
- UT Martin (2-4-2, 0-0 OVC)
- Last Five Matches & Current Streak
- Morehead State (3-1-1, W1)
- UT Martin (2-2-1, W1)
- All-Time Series & Previous Meeting
- UT Martin leads the all-time series 15-11-2, and won the 2021 match 1-0 in Morehead.
NOTABLE
- Colleen Swift scored her first goal of the season in the win over Southern Indiana. Swift leads all active Eagles in career goals with eight.
- Erin Gibbs recorded a shutout in her first career start, and has yet to allow a goal across her two appearances this season, making seven saves.
- Hadley Cytron still leads the Eagles in points with seven (two goals, three assists). She also leads the team in shots with 13.
- Anna Lohrer leads the team in shots on goal with six on the season, all coming on headers. Her hard work on set pieces has caused two goals this season, her Winner vs. Central Michigan on 8/18, and a PK goal in which she drew the penalty.
- Avery Redmon’s 714 minutes played leads the team by over a game’s worth of minutes. Redmon has helped Morehead State control the midfield, especially in the defensive third.
- Hadley Cytron, Avery Redmon, Nicole Fiantacoand Kate Larbes are the only Eagles who have started all nine games this season.
- Morehead State is looking for its first win in Martin since defeating the Skyhawks 2-1 in overtime.