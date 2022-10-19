Soccer Travels to Tennessee Tech with 1st Place in the OVC at Stake Thursday
MOREHEAD, Ky. –
The stakes have not been higher for the Morehead State soccer team in 2022, as a Showdown with Tennessee Tech awaits the Eagles in Cookeville on Thursday night. The longtime OVC rivals are currently tied atop the conference, as both teams hold a 4-0-2 record in conference play. With just one game to go following Thursday’s match, a win for either side would put the victor in a prime position to win the OVC Regular Season Title and Capture the #1 seed in the OVC Tournament.
Kickoff from Cookeville is set for 8:00 pm ET, with live stats and live streaming available.
INSIDE THE SERIES
Season Records
- Morehead State (7-4-3, 4-0-2 OVC)
- Tennessee Tech (6-4-4, 4-0-2 OVC)
Last Five Matches & Current Streak
- Morehead State (3-0-2) W1
- Tennessee Tech (3-0-2) W2
All-Time Series and Previous Meeting
- Tennessee Tech leads the all-time series 12-10-4.
- Morehead State took down Tennessee Tech in Morehead last season, winning 1-0.
NOTABLE
- Erin Fite scored her first goal as an Eagle on Sunday in the 88th minute to beat Lindenwood 1-0. Fite has a goal and an assist on the season.
- Hadley Cytron was credited with an assist on Fite’s goal, moving her point total to 12 on the season. Cytron has four goals (tied for the team lead) and four assists (leads team) in 2022.
- Nicole Fiantaco was also given an assist on Erin Fite’s goal, the first double assist of the season for MSU. Fiantaco is tied with Hadley Cytron for the team lead in goals with four, and is second on the team in assists with three.
- Avery Redmon is first on the team in minutes played, being on the field for 1,130 minutes of a possible 1,260. She has started in all 14 games for Morehead State.
- Erin Gibbs leads the OVC in both GAA (0.31) and save percentage (0.941). The freshman from Arizona has started every OVC game for MSU, allowing only two goals while making 32 saves. Gibbs posted her fourth shutout of the season on Sunday vs. Lindenwood.
- Madelyn Mozeleski, Anna Lohrer, Natalie Ledin, Madison FeldhausAbby Vanhoeve, and Sarah Falloon have all played a massive part in Morehead State’s success this season, and had their finest hour on Sunday vs. Lindenwood, allowing only two shots, neither of which was on goal.
- MSU posted a season high in shots on goal on Sunday, with 10 of the 14 total shots being on target.
- Morehead State and Tennessee Tech are first and second in goals scored in the conference this season. Morehead State sits in second place with 15 goals, while Tennessee Tech has scored 21 on the season.