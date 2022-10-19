Soccer Travels to Tennessee Tech with 1st Place in the OVC at Stake Thursday

SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO)

MOREHEAD, Ky. –

The stakes have not been higher for the Morehead State soccer team in 2022, as a Showdown with Tennessee Tech awaits the Eagles in Cookeville on Thursday night. The longtime OVC rivals are currently tied atop the conference, as both teams hold a 4-0-2 record in conference play. With just one game to go following Thursday’s match, a win for either side would put the victor in a prime position to win the OVC Regular Season Title and Capture the #1 seed in the OVC Tournament.

Kickoff from Cookeville is set for 8:00 pm ET, with live stats and live streaming available.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Season Records

Morehead State (7-4-3, 4-0-2 OVC)

Tennessee Tech (6-4-4, 4-0-2 OVC)

Last Five Matches & Current Streak

Morehead State (3-0-2) W1

Tennessee Tech (3-0-2) W2

All-Time Series and Previous Meeting

Tennessee Tech leads the all-time series 12-10-4.

Morehead State took down Tennessee Tech in Morehead last season, winning 1-0.

NOTABLE