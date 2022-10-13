Soccer Travels to Georgia for Matchup with Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Missouri soccer team will head back out on the road to Athens, Ga. to take on the University of Georgia Bulldogs Friday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm CT. Both teams are currently tied in the Southeastern Conference standings with seven points.

Mizzou (5-6-1, 2-3-1 SEC) dropped a road contest to No. 19 Tennessee, 2-0, Oct. 6, before rebounding against Florida at home. The Tigers topped the Gators 3-2 and earned their second win of SEC action.

Georgia (8-5-1, 2-3-1 SEC) last week tied Vanderbilt, 1-1, in Nashville, Oct. 6, ahead of its own 2-0 loss against No. 19 Tennessee, Oct. 9.

LAST TIME OUT

Earning an important win at home, Mizzou used a trio of goals to lift it over Florida, 3-2, Oct. 9. Starting the game off strong, freshman Elena Zuchowski knocked in the first goal to give the Tigers an early lead.

Freshman Kylee Simmons increased the lead to 2-0 in the 28th minute with her second goal of the 2022 campaign. Simmons’ shot grazed off the fingertips of the keeper and into the net.

After the Gators scored a goal to cut the lead in half, sophomore Milena Fischer stepped up for a penalty kick in the 65th minute and hammered it into the bottom right corner to put the Tigers up 3-1.

Florida chipped into Mizzou’s lead in the 84th minute, but the Tigers’ defense held strong the rest of the way.

FRESHMAN FIRST

Freshman Elena Zuchowski earned her first career goal, Oct. 9, against Florida. Classmate Hannah Boughton corralled a ball at the edge of the 18-yard box and threaded a pass to Zuchowski who knocked it in for an early Tigers’ lead in the second minute.

Zuckowski made her ninth start of the season against the Gators and has totaled nine shots throughout her 13 games of action in 2022.

ALL-TIME: Georgia

The contest between Missouri and Georgia Friday, Oct. 14 will be the 10th meeting between the two programs. Mizzou holds the all-time advantage at 5-3-1, however, the Bulldogs have won the last two games. Moreover, the Tigers have not won against UGA since Sept. 15, 2017, when they bested the conference 3-1 in Columbia, Mo.

LAST MEETING: The Bulldogs

Mizzou side fell, 1-0, in a hard-fought match to Georgia, Oct. 7, 2021. The Bulldogs led 25-4 in shots, but McKenna Sheehan held her ground with seven saves on the night. Georgia was able to break through in the 35th minute after a corner was played into the box. The ball was almost cleared by Jenna McCormick but was ruled to be just across the line. Missouri was able to put pressure on Georgia’s keeper late with a McCormick left-footed strike from distance that was cleaned up.

LAST MEETING IN ATHENS

Mizzou Soccer drew with Georgia, 0-0, in what turned into another defensive battle for the Black & Gold. Kelsey Dossey was there to save the day for the Tigers in the 106th minute. A Georgia Attacker hit a ball perfectly, and it looked to be destined for the bottom corner. Dossey Somehow got to it and pushed it away to keep her clean sheet intact.

Mizzou led Georgia in shots (12-10), while the Bulldogs topped the stats sheet in saves (8-4), and Corners (2-1).

ALL-TIME: SEC

Mizzou soccer is in its 27th season of competition and has accumulated an overall record of 59-79-16 against Southeastern Conference teams. The Tigers have seen the most success versus Kentucky, holding a 9-3-1 record.

Moreover, since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012 it has totaled a record of 46-52-11 against league competition.

ROAD TO PENSACOLA

The Southeastern Conference tournament will take place in Pensacola, Fla. Sunday, Oct. 30 – Sunday, Nov. 6. With the top-10 teams in the conference earning a spot in the postseason tournament, Mizzou will need to make a push at the end of the season to secure its spot.

The Tigers were in a four-way tie following the match against Florida, Oct. 9, and currently have seven points.

FOLLOWING THE TIGERS

The contest against Georgia can be streamed on SEC Network+. Fans can also follow along on live stats, found on MUTigers.com, or Twitter by following @MizzouSoccer.

UP NEXT

The Tigers return home for their annual Pink Out contest to close out the 2022 home slate. This year’s contest will be against Kentucky Thursday, Oct. 20, starting at 6 pm Missouri then heads to Texas A&M Sunday, Oct. 23, with a 4 pm kickoff scheduled.