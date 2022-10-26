Soccer to Honor Senior Class Thursday

HOUSTON – The University of Houston soccer program will play its final American Athletic Conference match at 7 pm, Thursday against Temple for Senior Night at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

The senior class will be joined by family, friends and teammates to honor their accomplishments during their time spent as Cougars. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the ceremony will begin at 6:30 pm

The seven Seniors included Madison Dichiara , Madison Gear , Rylie Haussler , Janna Singleton , Addie Tate as well as Captains Emma Clarke and Taylor Garza-Freeman .

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Matt Pedersen and Andrew Driver calling the action. Live stats will also be available here.

Students will be able to claim two tickets at no cost to all home soccer matches. Students can claim their tickets by presenting their student IDs at the gate.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets by clicking here or by visiting the ticket office. Mobile tickets can also be purchased at game time at the ticket booth located at Schroeder Park (baseball), adjacent to the Carl Lewis International Complex.

HISTORY WITH TEMPLE

· In the last Matchup with Temple, the Owls defeated the Cougars in a 2-1 decision (Oct. 17, 2021) with senior Madison Dichiara scoring the Lone goal for Houston.

· The Owls lead the series, 7-2.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

· Houston is in its first season under Head Coach Jaime Frias .

· The Cougars are 5-7-3 on the season and 1-4-2 in conference play.

· In its last match, Houston fell in a 1-0 loss against UCF on Sunday afternoon in Orlando, Fla.

SCOUTING THE OWLS

· Temple is in its third season under Head Coach Nick Bochette.

· The Owls are 1-10-4 on the season and 0-7-0 in conference play.

· In its last match, Temple fell in a 2-1 decision to East Carolina on Sunday at the Temple Sports Complex in Philadelphia.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023.

Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN the COUGAR RESERVES

Fans are invited to join the Cougar Reserves to support Houston Soccer. Cougar Reserves members provide financial support directly to Houston Soccer for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.

For more information about levels of giving and benefits, fans can click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarSoccer on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarSoccer or on the team’s Instagram page at @uhcougarsoccer.