Soccer ties Oregon in Eugene, 1-1

EUGENE, Ore. – On Thursday night at Papé Field, Texas soccer (2-1-1) got a 20th minute goal from sophomore midfielder Lexi Missimo to grab an early lead, but it didn’t hold up as Oregon (1-0-3) eventually scored a late equalizer on its only shot on frame at 77:03 to swipe a 1-1 tie.

Texas Match Notes

goal was her first of the season and the 13th of her standout career (over 29 matches). Texas out-shot Oregon by a commanding total of 18-6, including 11-1 over the first half, and 7-1 in shots on goal. UT also registered a 5-4 advantage on corner kicks.

With the tie, the Longhorns dropped to 0-2-1 in their all-time series against the Ducks, including 0-1-1 in Eugene.

Texas is now 37-4-4 since the start of the 2018 season when scoring first in a match and 2-0-1 in 2022.

The Details

Despite early Oregon pressure, it was Texas that managed the match’s first shot as freshman forward Liz Worden forced a save on a 15-yard shot from the right side at 4:47.

Sophomore forward Trinity Byars came close to scoring on a quick break in the 10th minute. Fed a long ball while on-the-run up the right wing, the Richardson, Texas, native drove into the right edge of the 18 before unleashing a right-footed blast that traveled just outside the left post.

Fifth-year senior defender Cameron Brooks created another Texas chance during the 18th minute by crossing a ball from the left wing towards the back post. Running onto the feed was Worden, but her 15-yard volley was struck wide right of frame.

All the strong pressure finally paid off for the Longhorns at the 19:29 mark. A deflection of a cross into the middle of the box ricocheted out to the right. Missimo was waiting to pounce as the Southlake, Texas, native drove a left-footed volley into the lower left corner from 14 yards out for her first goal of the season and a 1-0 advantage.

Missimo was back at it for the Burnt Orange & White during the 27th minute, firing consecutive 14-yard shots, one that was blocked and another that forced a diving save by Oregon keeper Leah Freeman.

The Ducks finally got on the board with their first shot of the match at 30:21 as Alice Barbieri had her attempt from outside the top of the box blocked and cleared.

Back at the other end, Byars again forced Freeman into action at 31:32 by striking a 17-yard try that was saved on a dive.

Eventually, the two teams went to the Halftime break with Texas leading, 1-0, and holding a dominant 11-1 advantage in shots, including 5-0 in shots on frame.

At the 49:17 mark, Texas took off on another quick counter with Byars launching a 19-yard shot from the top of the box just outside the right post.

UT fifth-year senior midfielder Emma Regan tried her luck from distance in the 54th minute, but her 25+ yard effort Bent straight into Freeman’s waiting arms for a routine catch.

A great Texas opportunity went awry in the 60th minute following a strong push up the left wing. In possession, sophomore forward Holly Ward managed to move around her defender and dribbled in towards the left post. The North Vancouver, British Columbia, native crossed back towards the top of the six where Worden tried to control it. Unfortunately, the freshman forward’s first touch failed her as the ball ricocheted off her leg and rolled harmlessly outside the woodwork.

Oregon’s best Offensive spell of the match started during the 61st and 62nd minutes. Barbieri christened things by having a long shot blocked away. On the ensuing corner, a delivery towards the left post bounced around dangerously in a crowd, but the Ducks couldn’t get off a shot.

UO managed a trio of Corners at 63:57, 64:45 and 66:43, and earned a free kick from the far right wing at 65:54, but couldn’t manage a single shot as Texas’ defense held firm.

In the 73rd minute, Worden took possession out on the left side and crossed a dangerous ball towards Mackenzie McFarland in the middle. With UT’s fifth-year senior forward in a little space, Oregon just managed a last-ditch deflection to prevent a possible scoring chance.

After threatening for the better part of a 15-minute stretch of the second stanza, the Ducks finally located the equalizer at the 77:03 mark. A quick pass up-field into the 18 by Zoe Hasenauer dropped right in front of Oregon’s Jordan Snyder. She quickly Struck a leaping volley past the UT Graduate goalkeeper Savannah Madden and into the twine to dead lock the match at 1-1.

Finally back on the front foot, the Longhorns came Desperately close to re-taking the lead in the 83rd minute. Off a corner, sophomore defender EmJ Cox leapt over the crowd near the top of the six-yard box to head a shot on frame. The effort was deflected out to the left by Freeman where the UT senior forward Sydney Nobles was waiting to tap it into the net from two yards. Unfortunately, the sideline official had his flag up for off side on the play to negate the go-ahead score.

Texas sophomore midfielder Jilly Shimkin had a chance from 19 yards out at 85:36, but her attempt went well over the top.

Just over a minute later, Worden tried her own 19-yard shot from a sharp angle on the left side, but her try also traveled high of the bar.

UT created an opportunity off a free kick during the 89th minute. Unfortunately, on the delivery into the middle, a foul was called on Texas to keep the Horns from getting off any shot.