Soccer team notches 10th win
Comets shut out Antigo at home
By Greg Seubert
The Waupaca boys’ soccer team picked up its 10th win of the season Oct. 3, a 6-0 nonconference decision over Antigo at Comet Field.
Adrian Bustamante opened the scoring 1:44 into the game off an assist from Riley Wahler.
Waupaca found the net three more times in the opening half on goals from Hesslin Trzebiatowski, Michael Wennesberg and Liam Bloedow. Bloedow, James Drivas and Ryan Mace recorded assists on the goals.
The Comets added to their lead 1:24 into the second half, as Wahler assisted on Bustamante’s second goal.
The pair also teamed up for Waupaca’s final goal, with Wahler scoring off of Bustamante’s assist.
Waupaca returned to North Eastern Conference play Oct. 4 at Denmark and will head to Oshkosh North Thursday, Oct. 6, for a 6:30 pm nonconference matchup with the Spartans. The Comets will also host Little Chute at 6:30 pm Tuesday, Oct. 11.