Soccer team notches 10th win

Waupaca’s Brandon Young follows Antigo’s Nolan Bunnell Oct. 3 in the first half of a nonconference boys’ soccer game at Waupaca High School. Waupaca handed the Red Robins a 6-0 loss. Greg Seubert Photo

Comets shut out Antigo at home

By Greg Seubert

The Waupaca boys’ soccer team picked up its 10th win of the season Oct. 3, a 6-0 nonconference decision over Antigo at Comet Field.

Adrian Bustamante opened the scoring 1:44 into the game off an assist from Riley Wahler.

Waupaca found the net three more times in the opening half on goals from Hesslin Trzebiatowski, Michael Wennesberg and Liam Bloedow. Bloedow, James Drivas and Ryan Mace recorded assists on the goals.

The Comets added to their lead 1:24 into the second half, as Wahler assisted on Bustamante’s second goal.

The pair also teamed up for Waupaca’s final goal, with Wahler scoring off of Bustamante’s assist.

Nate Lemkuil controls the ball for Waupaca against Antigo. Greg Seubert Photo

Waupaca returned to North Eastern Conference play Oct. 4 at Denmark and will head to Oshkosh North Thursday, Oct. 6, for a 6:30 pm nonconference matchup with the Spartans. The Comets will also host Little Chute at 6:30 pm Tuesday, Oct. 11.