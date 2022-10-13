Soccer team looking to dominate over the weekend at The Pitch

The Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Women’s soccer team looks to improve their record after having a win and a tie on the road last weekend.

MSU is hosting the Minot State Beavers Friday and the UMary Marauders Sunday. The Mavericks have been performing well during the season with a record of 9-1-3. MSU can attribute their wins to the electric offense and game winning defense. Finding the net 38 times to the opponents eight has truly been the winning recipe for the Mavs this season. They have two challenging opponents this weekend but they look to shut them out like last year beating both 3-0. This may be more challenging as the Beavers are currently 7-2-4 while the Marauders are 8-2-3.

Senior midfielder, Brynn Desens, believes their momentum leaves her hopeful for this weekend, “I feel pretty confident. We have been playing really well. We are going to build off of last weekend’s performance, even though we didn’t get two wins we have high intensity and it shows from our week of practice which has me really energized”.

Despite both teams having winning records and being very competitive Desens says the game plan hasn’t changed much; they just need to bring the energy to win. “We just need to focus on what we can do to be better and have a more aggressive mindset. We need to be the ones controlling these games instead of letting them do that to us”.

In addition, Desens is going into this game after being named defensive player of the week. After her impressive performance, she hopes to keep her energy rolling in these games.

“I am going to keep working on giving it 100% and being there in every moment. Since it is my last year I want to go out the best I can and build from my last week’s performance. I want to bring the energy and lead as a good example” said Desens.

With only five games left of the season, the Mavs look to close out these two strong. MSU has had a very commanding presence all season and aims to keep it up competing against two difficult teams at home.

