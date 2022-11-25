Soccer taking Sheridan, Nation by Storm | Local Sports
SHERIDAN — The “beautiful game” has captured People’s interest around the globe, including in Sheridan, due to the FIFA World Cup.
The Warehouse Gastropub Hosted a watch party for the US game against Wales Monday. Nearly 50 people were at the establishment to take in the game. A round of applause and cheers occurred when the United States’ Christian Pulisic passed the ball to Tim Weah and put the ball in the back of the net in the 36th minute to go up 1-0. The mood dampened when Wales’ Gareth Bale scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute that led to a 1-1 draw.
Justin Hunter is a Reporter at The Sheridan Press.
