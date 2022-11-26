Soccer Takes Florida State for Shot at College Cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The 3-seed Razorbacks will face the reigning national Champion and 1-seed Florida State on Saturday, with the Winner advancing to the College Cup. First kick at the Seminole Soccer Complex is set for 4 pm CT and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Hogs (13-3-5) are making their second quarterfinals appearance in all-time after advancing past Memphis on penalty kicks in the third round. With a win today, Arkansas will make its first trip to the College Cup in program history.

The Seminoles (16-2-3), who have been ranked in the top 10 for the entire season, are making their fifth straight Elite 8 appearance. Their offense ranks third in the nation, averaging 2.90 goals per game.

Match Info

Who: (3) Arkansas at (1) Ohio State

What: Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament

When: Saturday, November 26 at 4:00 pm CT

Where: Tallahassee, Fla.

Quick Kicks

>Arkansas and Florida State have met twice on the pitch, with the Seminoles winning both matches 1-0. The most recent meeting came in 2012 in Fayetteville in Colby Hale’s first season.

> The Razorbacks improved to 12-5-4 in the NCAA Tournament after advancing past Memphis in penalty kicks. Jessica De Filippo netted two goals to bring her NCAA Tournament total to six, which leads the tournament. De Filippo was named TDS National Player of the Week for her performance.

> Ava Tankersley Ranks first in the SEC in shot accuracy (.621) and Ranks second in the conference (tenth in the nation) in assists per game (.57). Her 12 assists rank second in the SEC and sixth nationally.

> Anna Podojil’s 45 career goals and 119 career points rank seventh and fourth, respectively, nationally among active DI Women’s college soccer players.

> Podojil, Bea Franklin, Ellie Podojil, Grace Barbara, Tankersley, Makenzie Malham and Ella Riley earned All-SEC Honors.

> Podojil was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA DI Players to Watch and also Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Best XI first team.

> The Razorbacks started the season ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 9 in TopDrawerSoccer’s preseason poll.

> The Hogs own a 57-9-4 home record dating back to 2016. Eight of those 57 victories have come against ranked teams.

> Arkansas owns a 19-7-3 away record dating back to 2019. 14 of those wins have come in league play.