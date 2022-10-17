Soccer takes down Oklahoma in a thrilling second-half struggle

Kansas State soccer improved their record to 6-8-2 after a fast-paced second half, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 2-1.

For K-State, pressure was the name of the game. The Wildcats kept possession of the ball, forced Oklahoma turnovers and outran defenders. Wildcat substitutes took the spotlight for the first half, claiming three of the eight first-half shots. The most important shot came from freshman forward Sophie Harland, scoring in the 43rd minute of play near the end of the half.

Important factors for the Sooners included attempting to keep possession and playing aggressively. Oklahoma came into the Matchup second in the Big 12 in shots per game, averaging around 17. Oklahoma’s shot play in the first half was aggressive, sending many shots from deep and trying to work off momentum.

The start of the second would Usher an early Oklahoma push, with two possessions ending in shots on goals. The Sooners continued to bring pressure, taking shots on early possessions with numerous scoring opportunities.

The second half started with fatigue and physical play. Oklahoma played with heavy urgency, trying to get back into the game after K-State’s first-half goal. The aggressive play resulted in three yellow cards called throughout the match: two on Oklahoma and one on the Wildcats.

The 80th minute broke the struggle. K-State forward Caylee Thornhill finished a shot in the top right of the Oklahoma net. Oklahoma would respond, picking up the energy and moving the ball into K-State’s side of the field, scoring a goal a few seconds later from Oklahoma forward Bailey Wesco.

The Wildcats took possession of the ball for the rest of the game, winding down the clock to secure the win. The Sooners tried to mount a late score but failed to capitalize.

K-State looks to carry the momentum into their next match at 7 pm on Friday, Oct. 21, at Buser Family Stadium.