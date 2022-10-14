Soccer Takes Down No. 12 Duke 5-1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (10-1-2) defeated No. 12 Duke (10-4) 5-1 at the Seminole Soccer Complex Thursday night in Tallahassee. The Seminoles tallied their sixth game with five or more goals to take the lead in ACC conference play with a record of 6-1.

Jody Brown and Jenna Nighswonger led the Seminole offense with seven points combined. Brown tallied her third career game with two goals and sits second on the team with 17 points. Nighswonger leads with 18 points after three assists on the night. In her seventh season, Clara Robbins has become only the seventh Seminole to appear in 100 games and tallied one assist on the night. Cristina Roque extended her unbeaten career record to 33-0-8, holding the Blue Devils to only one goal with four saves.

Brown earned her fifth goal of the season in the 23rdrd minute with an assist from Nighswonger. The goal effort started at midfield with a combination between Robbins and Nighswonger. Nighswonger turned and chipped the ball over Duke’s defensive line into Brown’s stride. Brown collected the ball with a touch and then slipped it past the keeper to the left side of the net. The Blue Devils responded four minutes later, getting the final touch on a scramble in the box.