Soccer Story Scores November Release Date On Switch

Back in August we were sideswiped by the news of Soccer Story’s existence. A pixel art sports RPG with 50% of its title dedicated to the word ‘Story’ that isn’t anything to do with Sidebar Games’ Golf Story nor its hotly-anticipated follow-up Sports Story? Surely it can’t be!

Well, it turns out that it can be, and it has landed itself a Switch release date of 29th November, 2022 – as if there won’t be enough football around at that point.

No More Robots and Panic Barn have released the above trailer to give the lowdown on the game’s story – a Surprisingly ambitious plot about reuniting a broken world through the power of football is not what we initially expected from the cute sports game. The retro-inspired Visuals certainly share some similarities to the aforementioned sports-focused RPG stories, although there are enough 3D elements in the environments to ensure that it’s not a straight-up copy.

For even more information on what to expect from Soccer Story, check out the following from No More Monsters:

– Drop your soccer ball and play anywhere! The world is full of goals, puzzles and secrets – it’s up to you to find them!

– Play a single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs, and wacky soccer-adjacent sports

– Build your soccer career and do battle against the fiercest soccer teams like literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners, and Ninjas

– Save soccer and Restore peace and Harmony to the world

– Grab a friend for a four-player local Multiplayer match mode with a full roster of teams and animal Captains

– FISHING MINIGAME

Without an eShop page already established, we have no word on what price we can expect Soccer Story to go for when it kicks off later this month. But with the release of Sports Story coming in December, you know that this is going to be a winter of BLANK Story RPG fun.