Soccer Story launches November 29

Soccer Story will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam on November 29, Publisher No More Robots and Developer PanicBarn announced. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass. The previously announced Stadia version is no longer planned.

Here is an overview of the game, via No More Robots:

About A year after The Calamity Tore Apart the very Foundations of soccer (it’s called football actually) as we know it. Since then, Soccer Inc. has taken full control of the sport and has BANNED anyone from even CONSIDERING kicking a ball around. Cristiano Ronaldo? More like, Ronal-no! Luckily, a Magical football has descended from the Heavens and has chosen you, The Savior of Soccer, and, –you’ll get a kick out of this – you’ve been tasked with saving the future of the sport and bringing Harmony to the world once more. Of course, there are two offsides to every story, so Let’s give the obviously cartoonishly Evil soccer-deniers the benefit of the doubt and let the story unfold. Key Features Drop your soccer ball and play anywhere! The world is full of goals, puzzles, and secrets—it’s up to you to find them!

Play a single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs, and wacky soccer-adjacent sports

Build your soccer career and do battle against the fiercest soccer teams like literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners, and Ninjas

Save soccer and restore peace and harmony to the world

Grab a friend for a four-player local Multiplayer match mode with a full roster of teams and animal Captains

Fishing mini-game. If you aren’t into soccer and are a little overwhelmed (and / or are American), we’ll leave you with a quote from one of the Greatest Philosophers of our time, the late Johan Cruyff: “If I wanted you to understand it, I would have explained it better.”

Watch a new trailer below.