Soccer stars unite to raise money for cancer research at ASFL event

Aidan Roy’s grandfather is currently in the hospital battling lung cancer.

So for the Holliston High senior soccer player to be invited to participate in the Inaugural A Shot For Life Courage Cup, a hybrid event that involves raising money for cancer research and a soccer game, was an honor.

“To be able to help raise the amount of money I did and help people in the future is huge,” said Roy, a goalkeeper. “Especially with the type of cancer treatment we (raised) money for being so successful – it looks as if progress is coming.”

Like Roy, Marco Perugini and his family have been negatively affected by cancer.

When the Medway High senior was invited to play in the ASFL Courage Cup this past weekend at Union Point Sports Complex in Weymouth, Perugini didn’t hesitate.

Medway's Marco Perugini takes the ball up field during the boys soccer game against Dover-Sherborn at Dover-Sherborn High School in Dover on Sept. 8, 2021.

“ASFL is an amazing program (that) does so much good for the community,” said Perugini. “When they invited me, it was a no-brainer to join the family.”

A Shot For Life (ASFL) came to life after Mike Slonina set a world record by shooting a basketball for 24 straight hours in 2011 – a year after his mother, Betsy Cullen, was falsely diagnosed with a brain tumor. Slonina, ASFL’s founder and CEO, created the non-profit organization to raise funds for health and cancer research initiatives.

